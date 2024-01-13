Welsh Government Defers Decision on Blaenau Gwent Wind Turbine Development

A decision on the proposed wind turbine development in Blaenau Gwent, Wales, has been postponed by a month, inciting a bout of consternation. The Welsh Government, the key decision-making authority for Developments of National Significance (DNS), has deferred the verdict until mid-February. The development under scrutiny involves the erection of eight wind turbines at Mynydd Carn y Cefn, each with a maximum blade height of 180 meters.

Challenging Times for Blaenau Gwent Council

Blaenau Gwent Council, acting as a consultee in this DNS, has expressed its concerns regarding the tight deadlines associated with such applications. The council has previously grappled with challenges in relation to DNS applications, including the loss of approximately £7,750 for failing to submit a Local Impact Report within the stipulated timeframe.

As a response, the council has asked for more flexibility and leniency regarding DNS application deadlines, pointing out their strained planning resources. A decision was initially expected on January 9, but the delay pushes it to on or before February 16.

More Time Needed for Consideration

Hywel Butts, the head of planning casework at the Welsh Government, informed applicants and stakeholders about the delay. The reason cited for the postponement was to allow ministers more time for consideration before making a decision on the wind turbine development. Steph Hopkins, the planning development team manager, assured that the planning committee would be promptly informed as soon as the decision is made.

The outcome of this development proposal will not only have implications for Blaenau Gwent but also casts a shadow over future DNS applications. The council’s request for more flexible deadlines could potentially instigate a reassessment of the DNS application process, influencing future national developments.