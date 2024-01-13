Weekly News Roundup: Golden Globes, Political Developments, and Aerospace Challenges

From winter storms delaying Republic campaigning in New Hampshire, a federal judge probing Donald Trump’s lawyer about hypothetical criminal charges against a president, to the 81st Golden Globe Awards and mandatory inspections for Boeing 737 Max 9 airplanes; the week was abuzz with various events of national and international importance.

81st Golden Globe Awards

The 81st Golden Globe Awards, celebrated the best in film and American television productions of 2023. The award ceremony, recognized for its new categories, new executive producers, and a racially and ethnically diverse group of voters, saw ‘Past Lives’ clinching the Best Picture in the drama category. The film also bagged accolades for Best Director, Best Performance in a Leading Role, and Best Original Screenplay. Indigenous actor Lily Gladstone won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama, a significant achievement for Asian Pacific film at the post-pandemic domestic box office.

Political Developments

On the political front, winter storms disrupted Republican campaigning in New Hampshire, ahead of the much-anticipated GOP presidential primary. Meanwhile, in a federal appeals court, a judge probed Trump’s lawyer about potential criminal charges against a sitting president who hypothetically ordered the assassination of a political opponent.

Aerospace Challenges and Other News

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced mandatory inspections for Boeing 737 Max 9 airplanes following a part failure on an Alaska Airlines flight. The issue revolves around the pitot tube. In other news, the NYPD arrested nine members of a prominent Hasidic Jewish movement in Brooklyn after discovering a hidden tunnel leading to their main synagogue. Meanwhile, Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III, was absent for three days for undisclosed reasons before the White House was notified. NASA’s commercial mission to the moon, Peregrine, encountered difficulties post-launch. It was clarified that live goldfish were not among the items on board.

International News and Entertainment

Internationally, France saw the appointment of Gabriel Attal as its youngest and first openly gay prime minister. In Ecuador, violence erupted following the disappearance of an individual. In the world of sports, two renowned football coaches ended their long-term association with their teams. In a shift from the original, a new movie adaptation of the 2004 comedy ‘Mean Girls’ was released as a musical, adding a fresh twist to the entertainment scene.