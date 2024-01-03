en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Weather Woes and Political Progress: A Look at Southern California Today

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:49 pm EST
Weather Woes and Political Progress: A Look at Southern California Today

In a series of weather-related incidents, Southern California has been hit with rain, snow, strong winds, and potential thunderstorms. As a response to the expected snowfall, Big Bear Mountain Resort announced the opening of additional chair lifts this week. This comes as welcome news for winter sports enthusiasts but also highlights the need for safety and preparedness among residents and visitors in the affected regions.

Weather Conditions and Impact on Local Businesses

Extreme weather conditions, including big swells, high tides, and severe erosion have left several beaches in a state of disarray. The impact on local businesses like the Beach House restaurant in Seal Beach has been significant. Clean-up efforts are underway at the affected areas, with concerns of erosion at various beaches. In addition, the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the San Gabriel Mountains and the 5 and 14 freeway corridors. The first snowpack survey of the year revealed that the water content of the statewide snowpack is only about 25% of the average to date, following a mostly dry December.

Dangerous Waves and Weather Advisory

Another round of dangerous waves is hitting the California coast, with high surf advisories in place from San Diego to San Francisco. Waves up to 23 feet are possible near the San Francisco Bay area, with potential for coastal flooding this weekend. Forecasters are warning beachgoers to stay out of the water and near lifeguard towers due to dangerous rip currents, elevated surf, and sneaker waves. The first storm of the year brought rain and snow to Southern California, with a winter weather advisory issued for several areas including the San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 corridor. Snow is expected above 4,000 feet with 3 to 6 inches possible in most areas and up to 8 inches in higher elevations.

Political Developments: Advocacy for Proposition 1

In the political sphere, Governor Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, and other local leaders convened at a rally today to advocate for Proposition 1. This proposition is a nearly $7 billion bond measure aimed at significantly revamping California’s mental health system. The proposition is crucial to addressing the state’s mental health challenges and is considered to be the largest proposed overhaul in the system’s history. Residents of California are encouraged to stay informed about these developments and the potential impact of Proposition 1 on the state’s mental health services.

0
Politics Safety Weather
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
2 mins ago
Nebraska Legislature 2024 Session Commences Amid Anticipation of Disputes
The 2024 session of the Nebraska Legislature kicked off in Lincoln, with an air of anticipation for potential disputes echoing last year’s contentious meetings. The lawmakers returned for the 60-day 108th legislative session, with Speaker John Arch proposing 21 rule changes aimed at optimizing senators’ floor time and preventing controversial bills from dominating the agenda.
Nebraska Legislature 2024 Session Commences Amid Anticipation of Disputes
Nebraska Legislature 2024: Discord Anticipated Over Transgender Rights and Abortion Laws
4 mins ago
Nebraska Legislature 2024: Discord Anticipated Over Transgender Rights and Abortion Laws
President Mnangagwa Highlights Unity and Development in Zimbabwe Amidst Challenges
5 mins ago
President Mnangagwa Highlights Unity and Development in Zimbabwe Amidst Challenges
Nebraska Legislature 2024: Echoes of Past Conflict and Hope for Collegial Compromise
2 mins ago
Nebraska Legislature 2024: Echoes of Past Conflict and Hope for Collegial Compromise
UK Foreign Secretary Visits Kosovo: A Commitment to Stability and Peace
2 mins ago
UK Foreign Secretary Visits Kosovo: A Commitment to Stability and Peace
Vermont Legislative Session: Climate Resilience and Public Safety on Agenda
3 mins ago
Vermont Legislative Session: Climate Resilience and Public Safety on Agenda
Latest Headlines
World News
Henry Homesteader: A New Entrant in the 9mm Carbine Market
45 seconds
Henry Homesteader: A New Entrant in the 9mm Carbine Market
Luke Humphries Triumphs at PDC World Darts Championship, Becomes World Number One
1 min
Luke Humphries Triumphs at PDC World Darts Championship, Becomes World Number One
Everton Manager Sean Dyche Criticizes Fixture Congestion, Stresses on Premier League Focus
1 min
Everton Manager Sean Dyche Criticizes Fixture Congestion, Stresses on Premier League Focus
Reggie Jackson Finds Rhythm After Shooting Slump, Boosts Nuggets' Championship Hopes
1 min
Reggie Jackson Finds Rhythm After Shooting Slump, Boosts Nuggets' Championship Hopes
Nebraska Legislature 2024 Session Commences Amid Anticipation of Disputes
2 mins
Nebraska Legislature 2024 Session Commences Amid Anticipation of Disputes
Donegal Triumphs Over Armagh: Jim McGuinness Reflects on Victory and Looks Ahead
2 mins
Donegal Triumphs Over Armagh: Jim McGuinness Reflects on Victory and Looks Ahead
Nebraska Legislature 2024: Echoes of Past Conflict and Hope for Collegial Compromise
2 mins
Nebraska Legislature 2024: Echoes of Past Conflict and Hope for Collegial Compromise
UK Foreign Secretary Visits Kosovo: A Commitment to Stability and Peace
2 mins
UK Foreign Secretary Visits Kosovo: A Commitment to Stability and Peace
U.S. National Team Players Zack Steffen and Djordje Mihailovic to Join Colorado Rapids
2 mins
U.S. National Team Players Zack Steffen and Djordje Mihailovic to Join Colorado Rapids
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
20 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
33 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app