Wealthy Advocates Call for Higher Taxes on the Super-Rich

World leaders have been challenged to impose higher taxes on the super-rich by an unexpected advocacy group: the wealthy themselves. This unusual call comes as part of a larger dialogue about economic policy, wealth distribution, and the responsibility of elected leaders to address income inequality and fund public services.

A Call from the Wealthy

A new report reveals that dollar millionaires from across G20 countries are advocating for increased taxes on the wealthy. A total of 260 millionaires and billionaires have cosigned a letter demanding higher taxes on their own wealth. The survey, conducted by Survation on behalf of Patriotic Millionaires, polled over 2,300 respondents with more than 1 million in investable assets, revealing a majority support for higher wealth taxation and concerns of extreme wealth concentration posing a threat to democracy.

Davos: A Platform for Change

The call for increased wealth taxes was amplified at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where 250 of the world's richest people signed a letter to world leaders demanding a tax increase on their own fortunes. High-profile signatories included Abigail Disney, Valerie Rockefeller, and 'Succession' actor Brian Cox. The letter argued that inequality has reached a tipping point and urged G20 leaders to transform extreme private wealth into a tool to address significant economic issues.

Taxing the Super-Rich: A Popular Proposition?

An Oxfam report found that the top five richest people doubled their wealth since the pandemic, while nearly 5 billion people became poorer. This widening wealth gap has fueled support for wealth tax reforms. In the UK, a YouGov poll showed 73% public support for a 2% tax on wealth over £5m. A study from LSE and Warwick University suggested a one-off tax of 5% on total wealth above £500,000, which could raise a quarter of a trillion pounds over the next five years. Among the super-rich, a recent poll found that 74% support higher taxes on wealth to address living costs and improve public services. The Trades Union Congress suggests that a 1.7% wealth tax on the richest 140,000 people in Britain could raise over £10bn ($12.7bn) for public services.