We the People Party Eyes Recognition as Political Party in California

The We the People Party, backed by followers of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., has formally declared its ambition to earn recognition as an established political party in California. The group, on January 17, officially informed the California Secretary of State about its goal to qualify as a party by registering a minimum of 75,000 members. To date, with approximately 18,000 registered members, the We the People Party is yet to be recognized as a 'political body' on the California Secretary of State's website, a term designated for parties in the process of qualification. Efforts to reach the Secretary of State's office for elucidation on this discrepancy have remained unsuccessful.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Call to Supporters

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s appeal to political supporters has been resounding, with his stance on various political issues stirring interest and debate. His potential bid for the presidency as an independent candidate has sparked conversations across political spectrums. His campaign has also gained traction among former Trump donors, hinting at the possibility of him seeking the Libertarian Party's nomination to secure ballot access in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Addressing Issues and Rallying Support

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s detailed approach towards issues impacting the Black community, his proposed measures to combat racism, environmental injustice, medical discrimination, and the mental health crisis have been cornerstones of his campaign. His commitment to fight for Generation Z's access to home ownership and affordable housing has also been applauded. However, his contentious views on COVID-19 and vaccination have drawn criticism.

Path to Success and Support from John Zogby

At a rally attended by more than 700 people, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Independent Presidential Candidate, underscored the significance of Arizona for his path to success. To secure a spot in the state's general election ballot, he needs about 128,000 valid signatures from registered voters in Arizona by August 17. Further adding to his support base is American pollster John Zogby, whose firm has worked for Kennedy, providing analysis and polling for his campaign. Despite Kennedy's anti-vax positions and conspiracy theories, Zogby defends his association with controversial candidates.