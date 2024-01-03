en English
Nigeria

Wayne Rooney Sacked by Birmingham City; APC Backs Tinubu Amidst PDP Criticism

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:51 am EST
Wayne Rooney, the former manager of Birmingham City, has been dismissed from his position due to dismal performance. This decision came after Rooney managed to secure a mere two victories out of 15 Championship matches, resulting in the club’s precipitous fall from sixth to 20th position in the table. His tenure, lasting only 83 days, was marked by challenges, and his dismissal has prompted questions about the club’s future strategy and leadership.

The Downfall of Rooney’s Reign

Rooney’s brief stint at Birmingham City was fraught with difficulties. Despite taking over when the club was in a favorable sixth position in the Championship, his leadership saw the team plummet to a lowly 20th place. The club’s management cited poor results as the primary reason for his dismissal. Rooney’s tenure witnessed the club losing nine out of 15 matches, a stark contrast to the club’s earlier performance.

Repercussions and the Road Ahead

The repercussions of Rooney’s dismissal are likely to resonate within Birmingham City for some time. The club now faces the daunting task of finding a worthy successor to reverse its fortunes and propel it back towards the upper echelons of the Championship. Interim charge has been given to professional development coach Steve Spooner, while the search for a permanent replacement is underway.

Political Tensions in Nigeria

In a separate event, Nigeria’s political landscape continues to heat up. The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Nigerians to continue their support for President Bola Tinubu, amidst criticism from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, chastised the PDP for their perceived lack of credible opposition and accused them of engaging in unjustified criticism and demonstrating a lack of understanding of social and economic policies. He went as far as to accuse the PDP of undermining democracy with their ‘nagging irrationality’.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

