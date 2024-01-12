en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Watchdog Coalition Challenges No Labels Over Donor Secrecy

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:44 pm EST
Watchdog Coalition Challenges No Labels Over Donor Secrecy

Unfolding in the political sphere is a contentious issue that puts the centrist group No Labels under intense scrutiny. A coalition of campaign finance watchdogs, inclusive of End Citizens United, Black Voters Matter, the League of Women Voters, and the Campaign Legal Center, have raised a red flag against No Labels. They threaten legal action if the group continues to hold back the identities of their donors. No Labels, operating as a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization, faces allegations of functioning akin to a political party without abiding by the requisite transparency and donor disclosure rules.

No Labels and the 2024 Presidential Race

The matter gains urgency as No Labels gears up to endorse a third-party candidate for the 2024 presidential election, potentially swaying the outcome in favor of Republican candidates including Donald Trump. Previous contributions to No Labels have been linked to conservative megadonors such as Peter Thiel, Harlan Crow, and the late David Koch. The organization has been fervently collecting signatures to qualify for the ballot in multiple states, including vital swing states.

Political Maneuvering VS Ethical Campaigning

Democratic-aligned groups fear that No Labels could divert moderate votes, crucial to their coalition, hence their push for donor transparency. The issue underlines the friction between political maneuvering and ethical campaigning practices. The watchdog groups assert that concealed political spending erodes democracy, acting as a corrupting influence.

Future of Political Fundraising and Transparency

The outcome of this threat of a lawsuit will cast long shadows on the future of political fundraising and transparency. The rumored candidates for No Labels’ backing include former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Sen. Joe Manchin, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. As these developments unfold, it is evident that the battle for transparency and accountability in political fundraising is far from over.

0
Politics United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
49 seconds ago
Wisconsin Bill Seeks to Increase Penalties for Drivers Evading Police
Wisconsin is on the brink of enacting a bill that could significantly escalate the penalties for drivers fleeing from police. The proposed legislation, colloquially known as Assembly Bill 536, is triggering intense debate and stimulating profound conversations on the subject of reckless driving and its tragic consequences. State Representative Bob Donovan (R-Greenfield) has been a
Wisconsin Bill Seeks to Increase Penalties for Drivers Evading Police
WhatsApp Messages Withheld in Horizon IT Inquiry: A Question of Relevance
4 mins ago
WhatsApp Messages Withheld in Horizon IT Inquiry: A Question of Relevance
Supreme Court in Philippines Acquits Two Men Convicted of Drug Charges Due to Broken Evidentiary Chain
6 mins ago
Supreme Court in Philippines Acquits Two Men Convicted of Drug Charges Due to Broken Evidentiary Chain
Brentwood Man Convicted for Supplying Class B and C Drugs
1 min ago
Brentwood Man Convicted for Supplying Class B and C Drugs
Rand Paul Opposes Nikki Haley's Presidential Bid, Launches 'Never Nikki' Website
3 mins ago
Rand Paul Opposes Nikki Haley's Presidential Bid, Launches 'Never Nikki' Website
Middle East Tensions Escalate as Iran Seizes US-Linked Oil Tanker
3 mins ago
Middle East Tensions Escalate as Iran Seizes US-Linked Oil Tanker
Latest Headlines
World News
Kingston Buccaneers Girls Basketball Team Eyes Best Record Since 2020-21
36 seconds
Kingston Buccaneers Girls Basketball Team Eyes Best Record Since 2020-21
Samson Siasia: Resilience Beyond FIFA Ban, Eyes Robust Football Comeback
1 min
Samson Siasia: Resilience Beyond FIFA Ban, Eyes Robust Football Comeback
Rand Paul Opposes Nikki Haley's Presidential Bid, Launches 'Never Nikki' Website
3 mins
Rand Paul Opposes Nikki Haley's Presidential Bid, Launches 'Never Nikki' Website
Middle East Tensions Escalate as Iran Seizes US-Linked Oil Tanker
3 mins
Middle East Tensions Escalate as Iran Seizes US-Linked Oil Tanker
Clubhouse Launches Fitness Program to Enhance Mental Health
3 mins
Clubhouse Launches Fitness Program to Enhance Mental Health
US Military Ramps Up Bioweapon Defense: A Focus on Tularemia Bacteria
3 mins
US Military Ramps Up Bioweapon Defense: A Focus on Tularemia Bacteria
Orange County Hall of Fame to Honor Gwen Stefani and Other Notables at Inaugural Induction
3 mins
Orange County Hall of Fame to Honor Gwen Stefani and Other Notables at Inaugural Induction
Lazio Faces Stand Closure After Racist Chants at Romelu Lukaku
3 mins
Lazio Faces Stand Closure After Racist Chants at Romelu Lukaku
Zambia Restricts Church Activities to Combat Cholera Outbreak
4 mins
Zambia Restricts Church Activities to Combat Cholera Outbreak
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
7 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app