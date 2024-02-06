Washington's Cherry Growers Seek Federal Aid Following Unusual Weather Patterns

Unusual weather patterns last year left Washington state's cherry growers in an unprecedented predicament. An oversupply of cherries compounded by significant portions of the crop left unharvested resulted in substantial economic losses for these growers. Aiming to mitigate these losses, all 12 members of Washington's congressional delegation have spearheaded a request to the Secretary of Agriculture, Tom Vilsack, to expedite the review process for a disaster designation. This request, initially made by Governor Jay Inslee in November, is critical for the state's fresh sweet cherry growers as it would open doors to low-interest emergency loans.

Accelerating Disaster Designation Review

Senators Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray are leading the delegation's plea to expedite the disaster designation review process. This designation is not merely a label—it is a lifeline that would allow growers to recover from their losses and prepare for the 2024 season. The congressional delegation's request stems from an anomalous harvest season where 70% of the cherries matured within a 30-day period. This compressed timeframe resulted in an inability to harvest and market up to half of the crop.

Value of Cherry Crop in Washington State

The delegation's request underscores the importance of cherries as an agricultural commodity in Washington state. Ordinarily, the value of cherries grown in the state surpasses $1 billion, highlighting the crop's significance to the local economy. However, last year's unusual weather patterns led to a particularly challenging harvest season, with growers forced to leave 35% or more of their crop unharvested due to an oversupply.

Legislative Efforts to Support Producers

Parallel to the delegation's plea, Representative Marie Gluesenkamp Perez has introduced legislation to support Washington producers in mitigating the impacts of extreme weather events. This proposed law would further aid growers in protecting their operations and ensuring the state's agricultural economy's resilience. As of now, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's timeline for responding to the disaster designation request remains unspecified, keeping growers and lawmakers in anticipation of the much-needed relief.