Washington State's 'Strippers Bill of Rights': A Landmark Decision for Exotic Dancers

In a landmark decision that could redefine the landscape for exotic dancers in Washington State, the Senate passed SB 6105, colloquially known as the 'Strippers Bill of Rights.' The bill aims to establish a baseline of safety and dignity for performers, who have long been subjected to precarious working conditions due to their status as independent contractors.

A Tale of Two Dancers

Ballet dancers and strippers share a common thread – they are both performers, artists expressing themselves through movement. Yet, the disparity in their treatment under the law is stark. Ballet dancers, often perceived as practicing high art, are typically protected in their work environment. Strippers, on the other hand, find themselves in a legal gray area, with their work often stigmatized and marginalized.

In Washington State, strippers are classified as independent contractors, paying rent to club owners to perform. This arrangement leaves them vulnerable, as they rely solely on tips for income and have no assurance of help from security or trained staff in dangerous situations. The lack of required security measures and employee training to handle harassment and assault has resulted in an environment where performers are often subjected to unsafe working conditions.

SB 6105: A Beacon of Hope

SB 6105, which passed the Senate on January 18, 2024, seeks to address these concerns by providing protections for dancers and allowing club owners to obtain liquor licenses to help them run profitable businesses. The bill includes provisions such as security staffing requirements, fee limits for dancers, and training on de-escalating situations and preventing sex trafficking.

One of the most significant aspects of the bill is the requirement for a security guard at each club and keypad codes to enter dressing rooms. These measures are designed to ensure the safety and privacy of performers, who have long been at risk due to the lack of oversight and regulation in the industry.

An Uncertain Future

Despite the progress made in the Senate, the bill's future remains uncertain as it awaits the decision of the House and the governor. The controversy surrounding inspections of LGBTQ+ nightlife venues has added tension to the debate, with some arguing that the new regulations could result in the closure of clubs and further marginalization of performers.

However, advocates for the bill remain hopeful that political courage will prevail, and that the reforms will provide basic safety and legal earning opportunities for all workers, regardless of the nature of their work. As the debate continues, the plight of strippers in Washington State serves as a poignant reminder of the ongoing struggle for equality and dignity in the workplace.

In the end, the 'Strippers Bill of Rights' is not just about protecting performers – it's about recognizing their humanity and challenging the societal norms that have allowed their exploitation to persist. By providing a safe and equitable environment for strippers, Washington State has the opportunity to set a precedent for the rest of the country, demonstrating that all performers, regardless of their art form, deserve respect and protection under the law.