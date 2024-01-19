Washington House Committee Approves House Bill 2209, Designating Lunar New Year Holiday

The Washington State House Committee on State Government and Tribal Relations has passed House Bill 2209, officially recognizing Lunar New Year as a state holiday. The move comes as an acknowledgment and celebration of the contributions of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities in the region.

Sponsored by state Rep. My-Linh Thai, a Vietnamese refugee, the bill aims to honor the cultural enrichment, economic development, social justice advocacy, and innovation these communities bring to the state. The legislation serves as a testament to Washington's commitment to diversity, multiculturalism, and belonging.

Confronting Anti-Asian Hate

The introduction of House Bill 2209 comes in the wake of rising anti-Asian hate incidents. The bill serves as a stand against such bigotry, aiming to foster understanding, respect, and appreciation for the rich diversity of the state's Asian-American community.

The passage of the bill coincides with the start of the Year of the Dragon, which symbolizes strength and good fortune in many Asian cultures. As the state officially recognises Lunar New Year, Rep. Thai expresses hope for a shared understanding and genuine connection among Washington's diverse communities.

The bill's passage marks a significant step towards acknowledging and celebrating the cultural practices and heritage of the state's constituents. It underlines the importance of recognizing and appreciating the rich diversity that makes up the fabric of Washington State.