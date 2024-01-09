Washington State Proposes Ban on Child Marriage

On the first day of the 2024 legislative session, the Washington state House of Representatives passed a groundbreaking bill proposing a ban on child marriage. This move, a first in the American West, could potentially change the lives of thousands of minors, with the aim to protect them from possible coercion, abuse, and lack of access to support services.

House Bill 1455: Aiming to End Child Marriage

Introduced by State Representative Monica Stonier, House Bill 1455 received unanimous support and is now advancing in the State Legislature. The proposed law seeks to amend the current Washington state law that permits children of any age to marry under certain conditions. Presently, 17-year-olds require parental consent, while those under 17 need approval from a judge, a decision often influenced by the occurrence of pregnancy.

The Implications: Coercion and Abuse

Rep. Monica Stonier, the bill’s sponsor, underscored the potential for coercive or abusive relationships in child marriages. Moreover, she highlighted the lack of access to support services for young married individuals. Supporting the ban, State Rep. Jim Walsh emphasized that minor children cannot consent to all of life’s choices, further strengthening the argument for the proposed law.

Next Steps: The State Senate

The bill is now awaiting introduction in the state Senate. If approved, Washington could become the first state in the American West to ban child marriage, marking a significant milestone in the state’s history of human rights leadership.

Child Marriage: A Pressing Issue

In the broader United States, child marriage remains a pressing issue. Legal in approximately 40 states, nearly 300,000 children were married between 2000 and 2018. According to a 2016 Pew Research Center report, about four minors between 15 and 17 years old per 1,000 are married in Washington. Furthermore, U.S. immigration law allows minors to petition for a foreign spouse or fiancé, with nearly 9,000 such petitions approved involving minors from 2007 to 2017.