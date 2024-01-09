en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Washington State Proposes Ban on Child Marriage

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:49 am EST
Washington State Proposes Ban on Child Marriage

On the first day of the 2024 legislative session, the Washington state House of Representatives passed a groundbreaking bill proposing a ban on child marriage. This move, a first in the American West, could potentially change the lives of thousands of minors, with the aim to protect them from possible coercion, abuse, and lack of access to support services.

House Bill 1455: Aiming to End Child Marriage

Introduced by State Representative Monica Stonier, House Bill 1455 received unanimous support and is now advancing in the State Legislature. The proposed law seeks to amend the current Washington state law that permits children of any age to marry under certain conditions. Presently, 17-year-olds require parental consent, while those under 17 need approval from a judge, a decision often influenced by the occurrence of pregnancy.

The Implications: Coercion and Abuse

Rep. Monica Stonier, the bill’s sponsor, underscored the potential for coercive or abusive relationships in child marriages. Moreover, she highlighted the lack of access to support services for young married individuals. Supporting the ban, State Rep. Jim Walsh emphasized that minor children cannot consent to all of life’s choices, further strengthening the argument for the proposed law.

Next Steps: The State Senate

The bill is now awaiting introduction in the state Senate. If approved, Washington could become the first state in the American West to ban child marriage, marking a significant milestone in the state’s history of human rights leadership.

Child Marriage: A Pressing Issue

In the broader United States, child marriage remains a pressing issue. Legal in approximately 40 states, nearly 300,000 children were married between 2000 and 2018. According to a 2016 Pew Research Center report, about four minors between 15 and 17 years old per 1,000 are married in Washington. Furthermore, U.S. immigration law allows minors to petition for a foreign spouse or fiancé, with nearly 9,000 such petitions approved involving minors from 2007 to 2017.

0
Human Rights Politics United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Human Rights

See more
49 seconds ago
Footballer's Heartwarming Gesture for Young Cancer Patient
In the midst of battling stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma, four-year-old Calum Rae from Troon, Ayrshire, found unexpected solace and joy through a heartwarming gesture from Kilmarnock FC and its player, Danny Armstrong. The Kilmarnock squad, including Armstrong, visited Crosshouse Hospital during the festive season, bringing smiles and a glimmer of hope to the young patients.
Footballer's Heartwarming Gesture for Young Cancer Patient
Gazan Civilian Accuses Hamas of Killing Cousin: IDF Unveils Shocking Audio Testimony
3 hours ago
Gazan Civilian Accuses Hamas of Killing Cousin: IDF Unveils Shocking Audio Testimony
Palestinian Red Crescent Responds to Rising Casualties amid Gaza Conflict
3 hours ago
Palestinian Red Crescent Responds to Rising Casualties amid Gaza Conflict
Captured Hamas Fighters' Video Sparks Debate Over Coercion and Propaganda
6 mins ago
Captured Hamas Fighters' Video Sparks Debate Over Coercion and Propaganda
Nietbai Urazbaev, Karakalpak Diaspora Leader in Kazakhstan, Dies at 54
1 hour ago
Nietbai Urazbaev, Karakalpak Diaspora Leader in Kazakhstan, Dies at 54
Canadians Flee Gaza Conflict: A Tale of Reunion and Resilience
2 hours ago
Canadians Flee Gaza Conflict: A Tale of Reunion and Resilience
Latest Headlines
World News
Footballer's Heartwarming Gesture for Young Cancer Patient
50 seconds
Footballer's Heartwarming Gesture for Young Cancer Patient
Southern Heritage Classic Secures Future in Memphis with Lease Extension
1 min
Southern Heritage Classic Secures Future in Memphis with Lease Extension
Philippines' DOJ Mulls Lookout Order for Televangelist Amid Senate Probe
3 mins
Philippines' DOJ Mulls Lookout Order for Televangelist Amid Senate Probe
Montreal Public Health Issues HIV, Hepatitis Warning Over Unlicensed Acupuncture Practices
3 mins
Montreal Public Health Issues HIV, Hepatitis Warning Over Unlicensed Acupuncture Practices
The Diverse Political Voices of Taiwan: A Prelude to the Elections
3 mins
The Diverse Political Voices of Taiwan: A Prelude to the Elections
Postnatal Depression in Fathers: A Silent Epidemic
4 mins
Postnatal Depression in Fathers: A Silent Epidemic
Trump's Campaign Leverages Animated Video for Get-Out-the-Vote Effort Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
5 mins
Trump's Campaign Leverages Animated Video for Get-Out-the-Vote Effort Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Ex-Gator Kingsley Eguakun Aims for NFL Draft Boost at Senior Bowl
6 mins
Ex-Gator Kingsley Eguakun Aims for NFL Draft Boost at Senior Bowl
Asaduddin Owaisi Counters CJI's Statement with 'Taqiya-Kalam': A Tactical Clash of Words
6 mins
Asaduddin Owaisi Counters CJI's Statement with 'Taqiya-Kalam': A Tactical Clash of Words
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
19 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
50 mins
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app