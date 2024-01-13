Washington State Police Pursuit Initiative 2113 Certified: What’s Next?

In a significant development in Washington State, Initiative 2113, a proposed ballot measure aimed at amending the current restrictions on police pursuits, has been certified. The initiative, backed by over 400,000 signatures from residents, is a testament to the growing divide in public opinion regarding police conduct and ethics. The initiative is poised to eliminate the prerequisite that police must suspect an individual of committing serious crimes, such as violent offences or DUI, before initiating a vehicle chase.

The Push behind the Initiative

The driving force behind Initiative 2113 is the political action committee, Let’s Go Washington, with financial backing from Redmond business owner Brian Heywood. The committee submitted a staggering 434,594 signatures, out of which 10,579 were verified as valid in a random sampling of 13,038 signatures, leading to the certification of the initiative.

Legislative Options

With the certification of Initiative 2113, lawmakers in the state are now confronted with three choices: pass the initiative as is, propose amendments, or reject it altogether. If the initiative is either amended or rejected, it will appear on the November ballot for the public to decide. Lawmakers have a deadline of March 7 to decide the fate of the initiative during the legislative session.

The Contention behind Police Pursuit Policies

The current restrictions on police pursuits were instituted as part of a legislative effort in 2021 to reform police conduct. This move was triggered by national debates on police ethics, following the murder of George Floyd. Supporters of Initiative 2113 argue that the current rules embolden criminals, while opponents point out the risks high-speed chases pose to everyone involved. Among the supporters are Washington House Republicans, including House Republican Leader Drew Stokesbary, who have linked limited police pursuits to the state’s high rates of automobile theft and property crime.

Next Steps and Implications

If lawmakers do not act on Initiative 2113, voters will have the opportunity to decide its fate in November. Regardless of the outcome, the initiative has ignited a significant debate on police conduct and ethics, reflecting the complexity of the issue and the need for a nuanced approach. The decision made will not only determine police pursuit policies in Washington State but also set a precedent for other states grappling with similar issues.