en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

Washington State Legislative Session Opens with Urgent Focus on Housing, Drugs, and Climate

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:23 pm EST
Washington State Legislative Session Opens with Urgent Focus on Housing, Drugs, and Climate

On January 8, 2024, the Washington state legislative session commenced, with a spotlight on the state’s housing crisis, drug policies, and climate change. The session, kicked off by Speaker of the House, Laurie Jinkins, is set to tackle numerous pressing issues in a 60-day time frame. Amongst them, the skyrocketing rents and rising fentanyl deaths have taken center stage.

Addressing the Housing Crisis

Speaker Jinkins outlined the increasing struggle of residents grappling with steep rent increases, underlining the urgent need for more stability and predictability in housing. In a state where the housing crisis has reached alarming levels, her words have struck a chord. As the Democrats, who control the state legislature, prepare to pass a supplemental budget, affordable housing and homelessness are expected to feature heavily.

Facing the Fentanyl Challenge

As Jinkins turned her attention to the state’s drug policies, the rising fentanyl deaths formed a grim backdrop. She called for expanded treatment access, increased awareness, and availability of opioid reversal medications. Her counterpart, House Republican Leader Rep. Drew Stokesbary, while sharing concerns over the drug challenges, advocated for a different approach. He called for harsher penalties for fentanyl distribution and for protecting children and vulnerable adults from exposure to the drug.

Climate Change: A Non-Negotiable Commitment

Jinkins’ speech also underscored the state’s commitment to combating climate change. She referred to the Climate Commitment Act, a landmark policy that introduced a cap and invest system for carbon emissions. In a warning against a conservative-backed initiative that could potentially reverse this crucial policy, she asserted her stand against any regression on climate change progress.

The 2024 Washington state legislative session promises to be an intense 60-day journey, with wide-ranging issues up for discussion and resolution. As the state’s leaders navigate through these topics, the hopes of many Washington residents are pinned on the outcomes of this session.

0
Climate & Environment Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Climate & Environment

See more
5 mins ago
Skokie Mayor Unveils Ambitious Plans for 2024: From Infrastructure to Sustainability
Skokie Mayor George Van Dusen, in his outlook for 2024, has unveiled a series of ambitious initiatives aimed at bolstering the infrastructure and sustainability of the village. These plans encompass a wide range of areas, from stormwater management to sustainability, road improvements, and lead pipe replacements. Revamping the Stormwater Infrastructure With climate change leading to
Skokie Mayor Unveils Ambitious Plans for 2024: From Infrastructure to Sustainability
The Silent Crisis: Escalating Environmental Crimes and the Climate Change Challenge
2 hours ago
The Silent Crisis: Escalating Environmental Crimes and the Climate Change Challenge
Davos Forum Spotlights Sustainability and Transformative Change
2 hours ago
Davos Forum Spotlights Sustainability and Transformative Change
Global Accountability Crisis: Unchecked Environmental Crimes Fueling Climate Change
24 mins ago
Global Accountability Crisis: Unchecked Environmental Crimes Fueling Climate Change
COP28 Ends with Historic, Yet Contested Agreement on Fossil Fuel Transition
48 mins ago
COP28 Ends with Historic, Yet Contested Agreement on Fossil Fuel Transition
Severe Drought and Climate Change Impacts Ravage Afghanistan, Reports UN Agency
58 mins ago
Severe Drought and Climate Change Impacts Ravage Afghanistan, Reports UN Agency
Latest Headlines
World News
Nicole Eggert Diagnosed with Breast Cancer: An Actress's Fight for Survival
58 seconds
Nicole Eggert Diagnosed with Breast Cancer: An Actress's Fight for Survival
BJP Stands on its Own, Not Desperate for Alliances: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
1 min
BJP Stands on its Own, Not Desperate for Alliances: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
Snowstorm Disrupts Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Campaign Plans for Trump
2 mins
Snowstorm Disrupts Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Campaign Plans for Trump
Trump Gains Momentum as Biden Faces Democracy Threat Accusations
3 mins
Trump Gains Momentum as Biden Faces Democracy Threat Accusations
Health Services Union Secretary Discusses Drug Safety Measures at Music Events
5 mins
Health Services Union Secretary Discusses Drug Safety Measures at Music Events
NHS Expands Mental Health Services for Veterans with Revamped Op Courage
6 mins
NHS Expands Mental Health Services for Veterans with Revamped Op Courage
NFL Teams Pursue New Leadership: Commanders Seek Head Coach, Other Teams Make Personnel Changes
7 mins
NFL Teams Pursue New Leadership: Commanders Seek Head Coach, Other Teams Make Personnel Changes
Killeen City Council Debates Removal of Public Comments Section
7 mins
Killeen City Council Debates Removal of Public Comments Section
Tennessee House Lays Groundwork for Upcoming Session, Democrats' Amendments Rejected
8 mins
Tennessee House Lays Groundwork for Upcoming Session, Democrats' Amendments Rejected
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
1 hour
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app