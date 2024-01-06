Washington State Lawmakers Set to Address Pressing Issues in 60-day Session

As the 60-day legislative session commences in Olympia, Washington, state lawmakers are bracing themselves to tackle pressing issues, including public safety, the opioid crisis, housing, and the state ferry system.

State Revenue and Tax Initiatives

At the forefront of these concerns is Sen. June Robinson, who heads the Senate Ways and Means Committee. Robinson is closely monitoring three initiatives that could significantly impact state revenue. These include the repeal of the capital gains tax, the Climate Commitment Act, and a long-term care tax. These initiatives, backed by the Republican Party, are currently awaiting signature certification.

Tackling the Opioid Crisis

Rep. Sam Low is championing the fight against the opioid crisis, advocating for harsher penalties for drug use, and pushing for education on the dangers of opioids. Sen. Robinson is also placing a high priority on behavioral health interventions as part of this battle, including backing a new facility by Compass Health.

Addressing Ferry System and Public Safety

Sen. Marko Liias, chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, and Low are both determined to overhaul the ferry system. While Liias is seeking short-term solutions, Low is proposing a bill to combat staffing shortages. On the public safety front, Sen. John Lovick is pushing for an increased police presence and stricter DUI laws.

Housing Reforms

Rep. April Berg is looking to leverage tax reform to construct more affordable housing, a move that could potentially alleviate the housing crisis in the state. The legislative session is expected to see a concerted effort to pass legislation on these priorities, with potential statewide voting on initiatives in November, should the legislature not enact them.