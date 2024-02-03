Washington School Districts Rally for Passage of Levies and Bonds

In a common occurrence across the United States, school districts are frequently turning to levies and bonds for funding. This practice is particularly prevalent in Washington state, with the Marysville School District successfully passing a levy on February 14 of the previous year. On the horizon, the Tacoma School District and the Arlington School District are approaching their respective levy and bond elections.

Upcoming Levies and Their Impact

As reported by KOMO radio, an upcoming levy election is scheduled for the Tacoma School District. If passed, it will not significantly increase current tax rates for residents. Similarly, the Arlington School District is also nearing a levy and bond election. The passage of these measures is crucial for providing necessary resources for students, pending the state's ability to fully fund education.

Public Support for Levies and Bonds

A retired individual, not residing in these districts, has publicly expressed strong support for the passage of these measures. They urged state residents to contact their representatives in Olympia, advocating for more substantial funding for education. Such public endorsements underscore the importance of passing levies and bonds as a means to supplement resources for students.

Specific Districts and Their Levies

The Colfax School District is seeking passage of an enrichment levy, which would increase the levy amount compared to the expiring one. The district would also qualify for additional grant moneys by passing the replacement levy. The Camas district also has two propositions—Proposition 6 and Proposition 7, which are levy renewals for educational programs and operations, as well as technology, health, and safety. In North Central Washington, the Cashmere School District, Lake Chelan School District, and Entiat School District have replacement levies on the ballots for a special election on February 13. These levies, replacing expiring ones, are not new taxes and would qualify the districts for state assistance.