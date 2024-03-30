Washington Enacts Strippers' Bill of Rights: New Protections for Adult Dancers

Washington State has taken a groundbreaking step in labor rights for adult entertainment workers, with Gov. Jay Inslee signing the Strippers' Bill of Rights into law on March 25. This legislation, spearheaded by State Senator Rebecca Saldaña and strongly advocated by the dancer-led organization Strippers Are Workers, aims to address long-standing issues of discrimination, safety, and worker rights within the adult entertainment industry.

Advertisment

Empowering Adult Entertainers

This new law marks a significant advance in the fight against discrimination and for the safety of adult dancers in Washington State. It mandates comprehensive training for club employees on issues like sexual harassment and human trafficking, introduces security measures including panic buttons in clubs, and sets limits on fees that can be charged to dancers. Moreover, in a move to integrate adult entertainment venues more fully into the state's regulated business environment, it offers them a path to obtaining liquor licenses—a privilege previously denied due to the nature of their performances.

Created by Dancers, for Dancers

Advertisment

The Strippers' Bill of Rights is unique in that it was crafted with direct input from those it seeks to protect. Madison Zack-Wu, a campaign manager for Strippers Are Workers, emphasized the importance of having policies shaped by the experiences and needs of dancers. This approach ensures that the law addresses real-world challenges faced by adult entertainers, making it a pioneering example of worker-led legislative advocacy. The involvement of dancers in the legislative process underscores the law's commitment to recognizing and uplifting the dignity and rights of workers in the adult entertainment industry.

A Step Towards Normalization and Safety

By offering protections and acknowledging the rights of adult dancers, Washington State sets a precedent for how other states might approach the regulation of adult entertainment. The Strippers' Bill of Rights not only seeks to enhance the working conditions and safety of dancers but also aims to reduce stigma associated with work in the adult entertainment industry. The legislation represents a significant move towards normalizing and securing labor rights for adult entertainers, potentially influencing future legal and societal perceptions of this line of work.