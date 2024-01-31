Washington Delegation Members Back Legislative Action to Bolster Local Journalism

In the wake of a published column emphasizing the urgency of preserving local journalism, members of Washington's congressional delegation have voiced their support for legislative action designed to fortify local newsrooms. Except for U.S. Reps. Dan Newhouse and Cathy McMorris Rodgers, most members have made thoughtful pledges to assist in this cause, underlining the irreplaceable role local news plays in bolstering businesses, exposing crime and corruption, and safeguarding democracy.

Legislative Proposals for Local Journalism

Among the legislative proposals floated are the Community News and Small Business Support Act and the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act. The former aims to provide tax credits to salvage newsroom jobs, while the latter seeks to enforce fair payments from tech behemoths to news outlets. These proposed laws recognize the challenges local newsrooms grapple with, including media consolidation, dwindling advertising revenue, and the emergence of 'ghost outlets'.

The Importance of Local Journalism

The congressional members emphasized the impact of local journalism on civic engagement and democracy. The decline of local news outlets has been linked to a decrease in civic engagement and trust, posing a threat to the democratic fabric of society. Investing in local journalism is seen as a countermeasure against disinformation and a means to restore trust and foster community.

The Fight Against 'News Deserts'

The article also highlights the importance of bipartisan support and public demand in passing these bills. The need to combat the crisis of 'news deserts' - areas with little to no local news coverage - is urgent. The value of local journalism lies not just in providing reliable information to communities, but also in its ability to act as a watchdog, holding power to account. As such, the future of local journalism is a cause that merits attention and support from both sides of the political aisle.