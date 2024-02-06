Warrington Council Proposes 4.98% Tax Increase Amid Economic Challenges

Warrington's local government is set to deliberate on a significant 4.98% council tax increase proposal for the 2024-25 fiscal year. The Town Hall meeting, scheduled for Monday, February 12, will be a pivotal forum for discussions. The planned increase includes a 2% rise specifically earmarked for adult social care.

Economic Challenges and Budgetary Constraints

The decision to propose this tax hike stems from the challenging economic conditions faced by the council. The war in Ukraine, surging energy costs, and an impending economic downturn signalling a possible recession, have all added to the fiscal strain. Furthermore, conflicts in regions such as Israel and Gaza are expected to cast broader implications that could affect the council's operations.

The Biggest Budgetary Challenge in Recent Memory

The council's budget report underscores the difficulties encountered in setting the budget this year. It describes the current predicament as the most challenging in recent memory. With a total required budget of £194.292 million, the council has identified £15.9 million in savings to help balance the budget.

Impact on Households and Council's Mitigation Strategies

If the tax increase is approved, an average Band D property's council tax would rise to £1,779.19. When combined with other levies from borough, parish councils, police, and fire services, the total sum could reach £2,123.84 for properties without a parish council, or £2,162.72 for those with one. However, the council aims to minimize compulsory redundancies by prioritizing vacant post deletions and voluntary redundancies, continuing a successful strategy from previous years.

The cabinet is set to recommend these changes, with final approval needed from the full council, which will convene on February 26.