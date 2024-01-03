Warren County DA Robert Greene: From Law Enforcement to Cannabis Advocacy

Warren County District Attorney, Robert Greene, has announced he will not be seeking re-election for a fourth term in 2025, choosing instead to pivot his focus towards advocacy for marijuana. After 12 years of public service, Greene believes his representation and influence on promoting freedom is better utilized in the private sector. Greene’s decision comes in the wake of his admission to being in breach of federal cannabis laws, a confession that has sparked some controversy.

Greene’s Advocacy for Cannabis Reform

Known as a staunch advocate for cannabis law reform, Greene criticizes the current federal legislation as unjust and draconian. He particularly emphasizes the negative impact these laws have on over a million medical marijuana cardholders in Pennsylvania. In his new role, he is expected to further his fight for more lenient cannabis regulations and the rights of medical marijuana users.

Controversy Surrounding Second Amendment Rights

Greene’s admission of breaching federal cannabis laws has led some officials to argue that he should be stripped of his Second Amendment rights. Although he has not been asked to surrender his concealed carry permit thus far, Greene recognizes it as a potential outcome. Recently, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office sent him a letter revoking his gun carry license, a development that has further fuelled the debate.

Unwavering Commitment to His Role

Despite his decision not to run for re-election, Greene has no plans to resign. He has openly expressed his readiness to contest any attempts to remove him from office before the end of his term. If challenged about his position as District Attorney, Greene is prepared to take the matter to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. His commitment towards defending the Constitution remains unwavering, and he continues to advocate for the rights of individuals, including veterans suffering from conditions like PTSD, to use cannabis over prescription drugs.