Bangladesh

Waning Economic Growth and Rising Unrest: Bangladesh at a Crossroads

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 10:59 pm EST
Waning Economic Growth and Rising Unrest: Bangladesh at a Crossroads

In the heart of South Asia, Bangladesh, a nation boasting a $450 billion economy and a population of 170 million, is grappling with significant economic and political challenges. Since the early 1990s, this developing country has seen dramatic economic growth, primarily driven by its booming garments industry and a steady flow of remittances. However, this growth seems to be tapering off, as per the observations of renowned macroeconomist, Jyoti Rahman.

The Waning Economic Momentum

Several factors account for this slowdown. Key among them is the rising inequality in wealth distribution, deep-rooted corruption in the banking and energy sectors, and the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. These issues have culminated in an increased cost of living, triggering considerable labor unrest in the country’s garment sector and large-scale opposition rallies, despite strong-arm tactics from the police.

A Brewing Political Storm?

The political landscape is equally tumultuous, particularly with the approach of the national elections. The possibility of the unrest reaching a critical mass is a growing concern. Moreover, the uncertainty surrounding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s succession plan, given her advancing years, adds to the political instability.

Economic Challenges Loom Large

Economically, Bangladesh faces the depletion of foreign reserves, a depreciating currency, and the specter of current account deficits extending into the late 2020s. The country’s exports have seen a decline in the first half of the current fiscal year, pointing towards the economic difficulties Bangladesh is navigating amidst rising inflation.

Global Attention on Bangladesh

The international community, led by the US, is pushing for free and fair elections in Bangladesh, acknowledging the strategic importance of the nation and the potential regional implications of instability. The UN and the World Bank project a slowdown of real GDP growth in Bangladesh to 5.6% in fiscal year 2023-24, down from 6% a year ago, highlighting the economic predicament.

As Bangladesh tries to steady its economic ship and political dynamics, the rest of the world watches closely, aware that the ripples of unrest here could have a far-reaching impact on the global socio-economic fabric.

author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

