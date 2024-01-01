en English
Politics

Wangphu Villagers Demand Government Intervention for Better Governance

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:06 pm EST
Wangphu Villagers Demand Government Intervention for Better Governance

The idyllic rural community of Wangphu, nestled in Martshala, Samdrupjongkhar, has found itself in a struggle for representation and adequate attention from the government. A population of around 400 people, spread across approximately 50 households, is raising its voice against the perceived neglect towards local infrastructure, social services, and economic opportunities.

Challenges in Basic Services and Infrastructure

The villagers of Wangphu are highlighting the pressing needs of the community, such as a local school, proper road connectivity, and efficient irrigation channels. The current situation poses a challenge for the villagers, especially those who are forced to send their young ones to schools situated in distant locations like Martshala or the central school in the gewog center. There’s an urgent plea for the government to prioritize the construction of access roads to farmlands, which is crucial for their livelihood, and to improve the existing irrigation channels that are a lifeline for their agricultural practices.

Political Party Influence and Promises

Two prominent political parties, the Bhutan Tendrel Party (BTP) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), have been active in the region, promising to address these issues if they are chosen to represent the constituency in the National Assembly. However, the Wangphu community feels that their welfare is often overlooked in favor of political party interests, causing a growing discontent among the villagers.

A Call for Change and Inclusive Governance

This situation highlights an underlying issue that is not limited to Wangphu alone – the disconnect between the needs of local communities and the priorities set by political institutions. The villagers are advocating for a governance approach that puts their needs and concerns at the forefront, urging for a more responsive and inclusive political system. This growing discontent among the citizens serves as a strong reminder for governments to listen, empathize, and act decisively to ensure the welfare of all communities, irrespective of their size or location.

Politics Society
BNN Correspondents

