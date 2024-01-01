en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bhutan

Wangduephodrang’s PDP Candidates Fined for Election Code Violations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:06 am EST
Wangduephodrang’s PDP Candidates Fined for Election Code Violations

In a significant display of democratic procedural rigor, two candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Wangduephodrang, Kuenga and Tandin Wangchuk, have been fined for breaching the Election Code of Conduct, in an event that took place on Saturday, December 30. This incident underscores the integral importance of adherence to established codes of conduct in democratic elections, a cornerstone for ensuring fairness and maintaining the integrity of the electoral process.

Strict Enforcement of Election Rules

The fines were imposed by the Wangdue Phodrang District Election Dispute Settlement Body, a testament to the active role this body plays in safeguarding the sanctity of the electoral process. It is important to note that each candidate was fined Nu 37,500, a substantial amount that further underscores the seriousness of violating election rules. However, the content did not provide specific details on the nature of these violations or the potential impact they could have on the candidacies of the two PDP members.

Consequences of Noncompliance

The imposition of such fines serves as a clear message to all political participants about the consequences of non-compliance with electoral regulations. It exemplifies the commitment of Wangdue Phodrang’s Election Dispute Settlement Body to enforce these codes of conduct rigorously, ensuring that elections are conducted in a manner that upholds the democratic principles of fairness and transparency.

Implications for Future Elections

This incident, while isolated, sends a strong signal for future elections both within Wangdue Phodrang and beyond. It echoes the need for candidates and political parties alike to adhere strictly to election codes of conduct, reinforcing the idea that these rules are not merely guidelines but mandatory requirements. The stern enforcement of these rules lays the foundation for a democratic process that is both fair and credible, inspiring public trust and confidence in the electoral process.

0
Bhutan Elections Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Chhuzom Farmers Gear Up To Supply Organic Produce To Mindfulness City

By BNN Correspondents

Gangola-Lhuentse Highway Widening: A Gateway to Progress

By BNN Correspondents

Bhutan Taxi Drivers Lose Court Case against Kuenphen Motors

By BNN Correspondents

Bhutan Tendrel Party Pledges to Boost Regional Tourism, Waives Fee for Indian Tourists

By BNN Correspondents

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name ...
@Accidents · 3 hours
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name ...
heart comment 0
The Rise of OTT Platforms in Bhutan: Challenges and Opportunities

By BNN Correspondents

The Rise of OTT Platforms in Bhutan: Challenges and Opportunities
Political Candidates Express Visions for Khar-Yurung in Public Debate

By BNN Correspondents

Political Candidates Express Visions for Khar-Yurung in Public Debate
PDP’s Chimi Dorji Expresses Optimism at Lhuentse’s Common Forum

By BNN Correspondents

PDP's Chimi Dorji Expresses Optimism at Lhuentse's Common Forum
Drametse-Ngatshang Candidates Unveil Campaign Promises at Public Forum

By BNN Correspondents

Drametse-Ngatshang Candidates Unveil Campaign Promises at Public Forum
Latest Headlines
World News
Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs: A Playoff-Caliber Showdown
2 mins
Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs: A Playoff-Caliber Showdown
Oklahoma City Thunder Extend Winning Streak with Victory over Brooklyn Nets
2 mins
Oklahoma City Thunder Extend Winning Streak with Victory over Brooklyn Nets
NFL Week 17: Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears - Streaming Options and Playoff Implications
3 mins
NFL Week 17: Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears - Streaming Options and Playoff Implications
NFL Showdown: Arizona Cardinals to Host Seattle Seahawks in Exciting Matchup
4 mins
NFL Showdown: Arizona Cardinals to Host Seattle Seahawks in Exciting Matchup
Malaysian Coalition GPS Denounces Alleged 'Dubai Move', Prioritizes Economic Recovery
5 mins
Malaysian Coalition GPS Denounces Alleged 'Dubai Move', Prioritizes Economic Recovery
PM Anwar Ibrahim Expresses Optimism for Malaysia's Economy in 2024
5 mins
PM Anwar Ibrahim Expresses Optimism for Malaysia's Economy in 2024
President Bola Tinubu's New Year's Address: A Look Back and a Vision for Nigeria's Future
5 mins
President Bola Tinubu's New Year's Address: A Look Back and a Vision for Nigeria's Future
Amanda Anisimova: A Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis
6 mins
Amanda Anisimova: A Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis
Iran Releases Detained Spanish National in 'Humane' Gesture Amid Heightened Scrutiny
6 mins
Iran Releases Detained Spanish National in 'Humane' Gesture Amid Heightened Scrutiny
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
49 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
53 mins
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
1 hour
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
1 hour
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2 hours
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
2 hours
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
2 hours
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
2 hours
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
2 hours
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app