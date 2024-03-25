Wall Street Journal Criticizes South Africa as US-South Africa Relations Bill Gains Ground

Highly regarded US daily financial newspaper, Wall Street Journal (WSJ), has published a scathing attack on South Africa in the wake of a bill asking President Joe Biden to review the relationship between the two countries, which gained legislative traction. The WSJ editorial board highlighted concerns about South Africa's ties to Hamas, Russia, and China, suggesting that South Africa is moving towards an "anti-US axis." This development comes as the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee verbally passed the US-South Africa Bilateral Relations Review Act, signaling a potential shift in diplomatic relations.

Advertisment

Background and Legislative Action

The bipartisan bill, introduced by Republican John James and Democrat Jared Moscowitz, mandates a public release by President Biden within 30 days, determining whether South Africa's actions undermine US national security or foreign policy interests. Highlighting South Africa's history of siding with "malign actors," the bill criticizes the ANC-led government's substantial mismanagement of state resources and inefficiency in delivering public services. Furthermore, it puts South Africa's preferential trade access under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) under scrutiny, which benefits over $3 billion worth of South African exports to the US.

South Africa's Response and Economic Implications

Advertisment

In response to the legislative developments and the WSJ's criticism, South Africa has reaffirmed its ties to the US, emphasizing its non-aligned stance on global conflicts and the importance of international law. Despite the criticisms, both South African and American officials have been working to strengthen bilateral ties. Analysts argue that, although the loss of AGOA benefits would have limited direct impact on South Africa's export and economic growth, it could have significant ramifications for the US, especially concerning critical mineral supplies.

Looking Ahead

The ongoing developments signal a crucial juncture in US-South Africa relations, with potential changes that could affect trade, diplomatic ties, and geopolitical alignments. As the bill moves towards a full House debate and vote, the international community watches closely. The situation underscores the complex interplay between national security interests, international diplomacy, and economic dependencies in shaping global relations.