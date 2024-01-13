en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Wales’s Education System Hits New Low: Calls for Reforms Intensify

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:20 am EST
Wales’s Education System Hits New Low: Calls for Reforms Intensify

Wales’s education system has hit a new low with their worst-ever performance in the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) rankings. The PISA measures the academic prowess of 15-year-olds in maths, reading, and science, and Wales’s scores have plummeted to a record low. Laura Anne Jones, the Shadow Education Minister, brought this to light during a Conservative debate, advocating for the recruitment of an additional 5,000 teachers to address the existing shortage, especially in core subjects and for Welsh-medium education.

Conservative Debate Highlights Education Crisis

The debate also dwelled on the challenges of Additional Learning Needs (ALN), with Jones criticizing an 86% budget cut for ALN resources in the draft 2024-25 budget. She proposed dismantling the regional consortia, a middle-tier in Welsh education, to redirect funds directly to the schools. Stressing on the critical state of teacher and teaching assistant retention, Sioned Williams from Plaid Cymru also contributed to the debate. Sam Rowlands, a fellow Conservative, drew comparisons with England, where PISA scores are above the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) average, indicating better educational outcomes.

Education Minister’s Rebuttal

Responding to these criticisms, Education Minister Jeremy Miles admitted the disappointing results but pointed to the improvements made in 2018. He also highlighted the far-reaching impacts of a decade of austerity and the Covid-19 pandemic on the education system. Despite the fiery arguments and solid case presented by the Conservatives, their motion was rejected in a vote. However, an amended motion by the Welsh Government narrowly passed, indicating the gravity of the situation and the urgency for reform.

Poverty’s Impact on Education

Another critical aspect discussed was the adverse effect of poverty on school performance. With a high proportion of children living in poverty in Wales, the negative influences of hunger on learning are undeniable. The article advocated for free school meals for all primary school students and lifting the cap on earnings for secondary school children to address the issue of school hunger. Furthermore, it called for the Welsh Government to reinstate targets to tackle child poverty to enhance children’s learning abilities and overall school performance.

0
Education Politics United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
3 mins ago
Inauguration of China-donated Tech Training Center in Angola: A Leap Towards Bridging Skill Gap
Angolan President Joao Lourenco inaugurated the Integrated Center for Technological Training (CINFOTEC) in Huambo, Angola, a state-of-the-art professional training facility donated by the Chinese government. The inauguration ceremony, held on January 12, 2024, was graced by prominent figures including Teresa Dias, the Angolan minister of public administration, labor, and social security, and Chen Feng, the
Inauguration of China-donated Tech Training Center in Angola: A Leap Towards Bridging Skill Gap
Ex-Chancellor's Secret Life Sparks Debate on Personal Liberties and Professional Responsibilities
7 mins ago
Ex-Chancellor's Secret Life Sparks Debate on Personal Liberties and Professional Responsibilities
Academic Freedom vs. Campus Safety: An Insight by Professor Martin Lockshin
8 mins ago
Academic Freedom vs. Campus Safety: An Insight by Professor Martin Lockshin
Pakistan's HEC Toughens Affiliation Rules for Universities in 2024
4 mins ago
Pakistan's HEC Toughens Affiliation Rules for Universities in 2024
PR Consultant Julia Wilson Accused of Working as Foreign Agent for China-Linked Organization
4 mins ago
PR Consultant Julia Wilson Accused of Working as Foreign Agent for China-Linked Organization
Hamilton School Bus Delays: A Persistent Issue Raising Safety Concerns
6 mins ago
Hamilton School Bus Delays: A Persistent Issue Raising Safety Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Alabama Gears up for High-Stake SEC Match Against Mississippi State
5 seconds
Alabama Gears up for High-Stake SEC Match Against Mississippi State
Sanctioned Suicide: A Controversial Online Forum and its Connection to Kenneth Law
11 seconds
Sanctioned Suicide: A Controversial Online Forum and its Connection to Kenneth Law
Malaysian Unity Minister Condemns Former Prime Minister's Racial Remarks
14 seconds
Malaysian Unity Minister Condemns Former Prime Minister's Racial Remarks
Football Personalities in Focus: Kevin De Bruyne and Mikel Arteta on the Spotlight
33 seconds
Football Personalities in Focus: Kevin De Bruyne and Mikel Arteta on the Spotlight
Southend Establishments Shine in New Food Hygiene Ratings
50 seconds
Southend Establishments Shine in New Food Hygiene Ratings
Cardiff City Gears Up for Crucial Championship Match Against Leeds United
59 seconds
Cardiff City Gears Up for Crucial Championship Match Against Leeds United
Historic Playoff at Ford Field: Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams
1 min
Historic Playoff at Ford Field: Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams
Professor Kobby Mensah Advocates For Caution in Exposing Political Wrongdoings
2 mins
Professor Kobby Mensah Advocates For Caution in Exposing Political Wrongdoings
Elina Svitolina: A Tennis Star's Fight for Her Homeland
2 mins
Elina Svitolina: A Tennis Star's Fight for Her Homeland
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
19 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
39 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app