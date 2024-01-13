Wales’s Education System Hits New Low: Calls for Reforms Intensify

Wales’s education system has hit a new low with their worst-ever performance in the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) rankings. The PISA measures the academic prowess of 15-year-olds in maths, reading, and science, and Wales’s scores have plummeted to a record low. Laura Anne Jones, the Shadow Education Minister, brought this to light during a Conservative debate, advocating for the recruitment of an additional 5,000 teachers to address the existing shortage, especially in core subjects and for Welsh-medium education.

Conservative Debate Highlights Education Crisis

The debate also dwelled on the challenges of Additional Learning Needs (ALN), with Jones criticizing an 86% budget cut for ALN resources in the draft 2024-25 budget. She proposed dismantling the regional consortia, a middle-tier in Welsh education, to redirect funds directly to the schools. Stressing on the critical state of teacher and teaching assistant retention, Sioned Williams from Plaid Cymru also contributed to the debate. Sam Rowlands, a fellow Conservative, drew comparisons with England, where PISA scores are above the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) average, indicating better educational outcomes.

Education Minister’s Rebuttal

Responding to these criticisms, Education Minister Jeremy Miles admitted the disappointing results but pointed to the improvements made in 2018. He also highlighted the far-reaching impacts of a decade of austerity and the Covid-19 pandemic on the education system. Despite the fiery arguments and solid case presented by the Conservatives, their motion was rejected in a vote. However, an amended motion by the Welsh Government narrowly passed, indicating the gravity of the situation and the urgency for reform.

Poverty’s Impact on Education

Another critical aspect discussed was the adverse effect of poverty on school performance. With a high proportion of children living in poverty in Wales, the negative influences of hunger on learning are undeniable. The article advocated for free school meals for all primary school students and lifting the cap on earnings for secondary school children to address the issue of school hunger. Furthermore, it called for the Welsh Government to reinstate targets to tackle child poverty to enhance children’s learning abilities and overall school performance.