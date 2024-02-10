Waitangi Day 2024: A New Chapter in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Waitangi Day, a symbolic date marking the 1840 treaty between the British Crown and Maori chiefs, has traditionally been a focal point for protests. This year, however, the event surprised many by remaining peaceful despite tense race relations. The possibility of civil discourse on the Treaty Principles was showcased, hinting at a new chapter in New Zealand's political landscape.

A Surge in Support for Act

The recent poll by Taxpayers’ Union-Curia indicates a significant shift in public sentiment. Following the heated Waitangi Day period, Act's support surged to 13.7%, a 5.6-point increase. This rise is attributed to the controversial Treaty Principles Bill proposed by David Seymour, the leader of Act. The bill seeks to define the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi, sparking widespread interest and debate.

A Potential Miscalculation by National

Christopher Luxon, the Prime Minister, has ruled out any chance of National supporting the Treaty Principles Bill to become law. This decision, however, may be a political miscalculation. The poll indicates that 66% of National Party voters support the bill, which emphasizes government authority, property rights, and equality under the law.

The Road Ahead

The Waitangi Day event has underscored the potential for civil discourse on Treaty principles, promoting understanding and dialogue between different communities. The peaceful proceedings this year have set a precedent, indicating that constructive discussions on contentious issues are possible.