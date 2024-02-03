Waitangi Commemorations: Rising Tensions and Anticipations Ahead of Government Arrival

Arriving on the heels of the official pohiri that welcomed Opposition MPs, the Waitangi commemorations in New Zealand kicked off with a palpable sense of anticipation for the government's arrival on Monday. The curtain raiser to the event underscored the simmering tensions between senior Māori leaders and the government, a situation that only seemed to intensify following the Iwi Chairs Forum meeting.

Labour and Green Party Welcomed Amidst Tensions

Members of the Labour and Green Party were well-received, yet the air held a promise of a contentious ceremony in the offing. Pita Tipene, the Waitangi National Trust chair, and Dame Rangimarie Naida Glavish, Ngati Whatua chair, expressed concerns about the government's stance. These apprehensions stemmed from the Prime Minister's talk of a 'third pillar' in the partnership equation between the government, iwi/community, and business, a concept contradicting the Māori perspective of a two-party relationship.

More Than A Business Transaction

Labour leader, Chris Hipkins, deflected the critique, arguing that the relationship transcends the confines of a mere business transaction. Meanwhile, the Chief of Navy, David Proctor, hinted at a possible change in the festive atmosphere of the upcoming events, suggesting a departure from the celebratory spirit of previous years.

Anticipation of Confrontation

The 2016 incident involving Josie Butler, who famously threw a dildo at Steven Joyce, resurfaced with Butler hinting towards a similar confrontation with David Seymour. However, she was quick to clarify that it wasn't a threat.

Despite the unity displayed among the Māori, the divide between the Māori and the Crown was glaringly apparent. The anticipatory tension surrounding the government's arrival at Waitangi was further inflamed by the controversial redefinition of Te Tiriti o Waitangi legislation proposed by Māori leader David Seymour. His conspicuous absence from key meetings has been a sore point, eliciting frustrations from Māori leaders.

Looking Ahead

Outgoing Labour MP, Kelvin Davis, and Māori Development Minister, Tama Potaka, expressed skepticism and optimism, respectively, about the government's commitment to benefiting the Māori. The contentious Treaty Principles Bill, the government's relationship with Māori, and the call for genuine community engagement formed the key themes in the discussion.

As Māori protesters march towards the treaty grounds amid anticipation of the government's arrival, Waitangi Day is set to be a key moment for Māori to raise their voices against what they perceive as anti-Māori and white supremacist policies of the new government. The hikoi (march) to Waitangi is seen as a unifying force for the Māori communities, underscoring the significance of the Treaty of Waitangi.