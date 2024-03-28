Wahab Shittu Calls for Judicial Salary Hike, Merit-Based Appointments to Bolster Nigerian Democracy

In a significant push towards enhancing judicial performance and democratic stability in Nigeria, Wahab Shittu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has voiced his support for the proposed salary increase for judicial officers. Shittu emphasizes the importance of this move in strengthening the administration of justice, advocating for a merit-driven approach to judicial appointments and improved welfare for judges. The proposal aims to address the challenges facing the judiciary, including underpayment and the need for a more efficient justice delivery system.

Strengthening Judicial Independence

Shittu underscores the critical role of the judiciary in upholding the rule of law and fostering democratic institutions in Nigeria. He argues that the proposed salary increment is a step in the right direction, aiming to enhance service delivery and stimulate judicial performance. The initiative seeks to address the disparity in remuneration between judicial officers and their counterparts in other arms of government, highlighting the judiciary's pivotal role in ensuring access to justice for the common man.

Advocating for Merit-Driven Appointments

The SAN advocates for a merit-based process in the appointment of judges, proposing that appointments should not be confined to judges alone but also consider legal practitioners and academics. This approach aims to diversify the pool of candidates and ensure that the most qualified individuals are appointed to the bench. Shittu's call for direct appointments of lawyers to the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court is seen as a move that could significantly enhance the quality of justice in Nigeria.

Challenges and Recommendations

Despite the proposed salary increase, challenges such as underpayment, inadequate infrastructure, and the perception of corruption within the judiciary persist. Shittu emphasizes the need for continuous investment in the judiciary to minimize waste, reduce corruption levels, and improve the welfare of judicial officers. He suggests that increasing judicial salaries should become a yearly ritual to keep pace with inflation and other economic variables, ensuring that judicial officers are adequately compensated for their crucial role in society.

The push for merit-driven judicial appointments and improved welfare for judges highlights the urgent need for reforms to strengthen the judiciary's independence and efficiency. As Nigeria strives to enhance its democratic institutions, the role of a well-supported and impartial judiciary remains indispensable in achieving justice and equality for all citizens.