WA Police Dilemma: Resignations Outpace Recruitments, Undermining Expansion Goals

In a recent disclosure, the Western Australian Police Force faces a significant challenge as the number of resignations has surpassed recruitments, putting a strain on efforts to expand the force. This development comes as a blow to Police Minister Paul Papalia's pre-election commitment to boost police numbers by 15% above attrition by mid-2024. Despite a promising start, the post-COVID period has seen a mass exodus, with 403 officers resigning in 2023 against 377 recruited, further exacerbated by 35 resignations and 11 retirements in just the first month of 2024.

Unprecedented Resignation Rates Challenge Force Expansion

The Western Australian Police Force's ambition to significantly increase its numbers by mid-2024 appears increasingly unattainable as resignation rates soar. Historically, about 150 officers left the force annually before the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this figure alarmingly rose to 473 in 2022, with a slight reduction to 326 in 2023. This trend disrupts the government's target, despite 225 recruits graduating in the last six months of 2023. Shadow police spokesman Peter Collier attributes the high turnover to a cultural problem within the force, emphasizing that officers feel undervalued and ignored.

Government Responses and Promises

Despite the challenges, Minister Papalia remains hopeful, stating the government's commitment to its pre-election promise of adding 950 officers over four years is still on track. He highlighted that the Police Academy has doubled its capacity to train up to 1,000 officers annually, indicating a robust pipeline for future recruits. However, the competitive job market in Western Australia poses a significant challenge, as the skills developed within the police force make officers highly sought after by other employers. This scenario underscores the need for improved compensation and acknowledgment of the demanding nature of police work, as emphasized by Police Union President Paul Gale.

The Broader Implications of Police Resignations

The ongoing high rate of resignations not only threatens the expansion of the Western Australian Police Force but also risks leaving it with a significant experience gap. With many seasoned officers leaving, the force may face challenges in maintaining its operational effectiveness and reputation as one of the best in the world. This situation is exacerbated by recent revelations that top WA public servants, including Police Commissioner Col Blanch, have received substantial pay increases, in stark contrast to the modest wage rise accepted by police officers. This disparity highlights the need for a reevaluation of how frontline workers are valued and compensated in comparison to top-level administrators.