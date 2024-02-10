WA Liberal Party Picks Property Council Chief Sandra Brewer Over Former Leader David Honey for Cottesloe Seat

In a bid for rejuvenation, the Western Australian Liberal Party has chosen Sandra Brewer, a property council chief, over former party leader David Honey to contest the safe Liberal seat of Cottesloe in the upcoming 2025 state election.

This decision, announced on February 10, 2024, marks a significant shift towards rebuilding the party after recent electoral losses and could help ward off a challenge by the socially and environmentally progressive conservatives known as the Teals.

Ms. Brewer, who won the preselection contest outright on first preferences with 51 votes compared to Mr. Honey's 28 votes, will become the first woman to be selected by the Liberal Party to contest the seat of Cottesloe. Adjunct professor Peter Kennedy of the University of Notre Dame describes this move as a 'very significant' step towards changing tack for the party.

David Honey, who is turning 66 in April, graciously acknowledged that age may have been a factor in the party's decision. He expressed his disappointment at losing the pre-selection for the safe seat of Cottesloe but affirmed that he would continue representing Cottesloe until the end of his term in 2025. Dr. Honey also congratulated Sandra Brewer for succeeding in the Cottesloe pre-selection.

A Different Perspective

Ms. Brewer brings a fresh perspective to the Liberal Party, having been the chief executive of the Property Council of WA since 2019. She has been a vocal advocate for property development and has often clashed with local communities over development issues.

Dr. Honey, on the other hand, has been critical of the government's planning laws and property developers for destroying his community and causing heartache across Perth and the western suburbs. He believes that the party's decision to choose Ms. Brewer indicates a desire for a fresh start.

The Road Ahead

The selection of Sandra Brewer is seen as a strategic move by the Liberal Party to appeal to a broader range of voters and counter the rising influence of the Teals. However, it remains to be seen whether this gamble will pay off in the 2025 state election.

As the Liberal Party embarks on this new chapter, it is clear that the decision to choose Sandra Brewer over David Honey marks a significant shift in the party's direction. Only time will tell if this shift will lead to electoral success or further division within the party.