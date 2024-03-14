VP Shettima Engages Policy Experts, Commits to Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

Vice President Kashim Shettima recently underscored the administration's dedication to leveraging the expertise of local intellectuals and policy experts to realize President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

Addressing members of the strategic policy communications and advisory firm Bruit Costaud in Abuja, Shettima emphasized the importance of knowledge-driven governance and acknowledged the firm’s contribution to national progress, notably lauding the involvement of former Information Minister Lai Mohammed and other distinguished professionals in the initiative.

Strategic Collaborations for National Advancement

The assembly at the Presidential Villa was not just a meeting of minds but a convergence of seasoned experts across various sectors, including security, energy, and international diplomacy. Shettima’s recognition of the firm’s capacity to contribute to the government’s objectives reflects a broader strategy to tap into a pool of seasoned Nigerian intellectuals for policy formulation and execution.

The firm, represented by influential figures such as Niyi Adebayo and Aisha Abubakar, pledged to deploy its resources to tackle economic challenges and promote sustainable development.

Lai Mohammed, reiterating the firm's support for the Tinubu administration, painted a picture of a nation at a crossroads yet poised for a significant transformation. He expressed confidence in overcoming prevailing challenges through strategic advocacy and policy guidance.

The commitment to economic prosperity, social equity, and sustainable development was echoed, highlighting the administration’s intent to steer Nigeria toward progress and prosperity with the support of the firm’s expertise.