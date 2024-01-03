Attorney Christina Bobb Argues Voters Should Decide Trump’s Eligibility

Christina Bobb, the host of America’s Voice Live and attorney for former President Donald Trump, has sparked a contentious debate with her recent remarks regarding Trump’s eligibility to run for president in future elections. Bobb proposed that voters, not legal restrictions relating to insurrection, should decide whether Trump is allowed to be on the 2024 election ballots.

Eligibility and the 14th Amendment

Two states, Colorado and Maine, have already disqualified Trump from appearing on the GOP primary ballots, citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which addresses insurrection. However, Bobb dismissed this application of the 14th Amendment as erroneous, arguing that it is not self-executing and thus does not apply to the former president unless he is charged explicitly with insurrection. She specified that Trump has not been charged with such an offense, thereby challenging the legal grounds for his disqualification.

Interpretation of the Constitution

Bobb further contended that the drafters of the 14th Amendment intended the president to be elected by the entire nation, implying that it should be a national decision, not a legal one, to decide on a president’s qualifications in cases of alleged insurrection. Her interpretation suggests a profound shift in the understanding of the Constitution, positioning the power in the hands of the electorate over legal stipulations.

Implications and Repercussions

While the former president and his legal team have appealed the rulings in Colorado and Maine, the implications of Bobb’s argument extend beyond these specific cases. If accepted, her interpretation could fundamentally alter the dynamics of presidential elections, potentially allowing candidates with serious legal allegations to run for office. It could also lead to a reevaluation of how the Constitution is interpreted and applied, especially in relation to the eligibility of presidential candidates.