Voter Fraud Convict Withdraws Nomination Amidst Controversy in Troy City Council

The city of Troy, in Rensselaer County, recently found itself in the center of a political controversy. The Republican majority of the Troy City Council faced backlash for nominating Jason Schofield, an ex-Elections Commissioner with a record of voter fraud, for the position of Assistant City Clerk. Schofield, who pleaded guilty to 12 federal counts of illegal use of voter information in January 2023, withdrew his candidacy amidst the public disapproval.

Opposition from the Council President

One of the key figures opposing the nomination was Sue Steele, the incoming president of the council and a Democrat. Steele expressed her disapproval of the nomination, citing Schofield’s fraudulent use of personal information for voting as unacceptable.

Defense from the Majority Leader

Despite the widespread criticism, the nomination found a defender in Tom Casey, the council’s majority leader. Casey referenced recent state legislation aimed at sealing certain convictions to help convicts find employment. He commended Schofield’s resolve to rebuild his life and praised his impressive resume and history of public service.

Schofield’s Voter Fraud Conviction

Schofield’s conviction stems from his illegal use of personal voter information to file absentee ballots in the 2021 election. His sentencing is due in May 2024, and he could face up to five years in federal prison for each count.