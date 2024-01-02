Voter Fraud Convict Jason Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nomination Amid Backlash

Jason Schofield, the ex-Elections Commissioner who admitted to 12 federal counts of voter fraud in 2023, was shockingly nominated by the Republican majority of the Troy City Council for the role of Assistant City Clerk. This startling revelation was first reported by CBS6 Albany, sparking a wave of public outcry and criticism.

Schofield’s Controversial Nomination

The nomination received significant backlash, especially from Democrat Sue Steele, the incoming council president. Steele condemned the nomination as “unconscionable,” emphasizing the potential danger of Schofield having access to private, personal information, given his past misuse of such data for fraudulent voting.

Schofield Withdraws Candidacy

After the widespread public disapproval, Schofield withdrew his candidacy, a decision confirmed by Troy City Council majority leader Tom Casey to Daily Voice on January 2. Casey attempted to defend the nomination, citing recent state legislation designed to facilitate job acquisition for individuals with sealed convictions. He pointed out that Schofield immediately owned up to his actions and expressed a keen interest in restarting his life.

Consequences of Schofield’s Actions

Despite Casey’s defense and Schofield’s impressive resume with a history in public service, the nomination did not gather the required support, leading to his withdrawal. Schofield, who confessed to illegally filing absentee ballots using other voters’ information during the 2021 election, awaits sentencing in May 2024. He faces a potential maximum penalty of five years in federal prison for each count.