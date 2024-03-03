Voices for Peace Unites Leaders at Senedd, Advocating Global Harmony

On Tuesday, February 20, an event that spotlighted the collective yearning for global peace and unity was held, drawing together thirteen members of the Senedd, including MS Jane Hutt, the Minister for Social Justice, and Newport-local MS Natasha Asghar. Hosted by MS Dr. Altaf Hussain and orchestrated by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association UK (AMYA), the gathering called for an end to violence and the promotion of dialogue and understanding across diverse communities.

During the event, Abdul Quddus Arif, president of AMYA, emphasized the importance of unity across all backgrounds on the basis of humanity. MS Dr. Altaf Hussain echoed these sentiments, stressing that silence in the face of atrocity equates to complicity. Their speeches underscored the need for action and voice against injustice and violence, advocating for a world where peace prevails over conflict, and unity over division. The event also saw contributions from other members, including Peredur Owen Griffiths of Plaid Cymru, who highlighted the crucial role of public pressure and peaceful rallies in advocating for ceasefire and lasting peace, especially in conflict zones like Gaza.

A Legacy of Peace

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association UK, known for being one of the largest and oldest Muslim youth organizations in the UK, has a long history of promoting peace. Their 'Voices for Peace' events, including the notable gathering in November 2023 with Husam Zomlot, the Palestinian ambassador to the UK, have consistently aimed at fostering dialogue and understanding across various communities. These events serve as a testament to the organization's commitment to building bridges and advocating for justice and peace on a global scale.

The gathering at the Senedd is more than just a single event; it represents a collective call to action for peace and justice worldwide. The speakers' messages resonate with a broader audience, urging individuals and organizations to work together towards a harmonious and just world. As tensions continue to rise in various parts of the globe, the Voices for Peace event serves as a reminder of the power of unity and the importance of striving for a better, more peaceful world.

The initiative taken by the AMYA and the support from the Senedd members underscores the potential for significant change when communities unite for a common cause. It highlights the urgent need for dialogue, understanding, and action in the face of global conflicts.