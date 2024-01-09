Voice for Victims Advocacy Group Urges Queensland’s New Premier to Act on Youth Crime Crisis

Queensland’s youth crime issue, a persistent crisis into 2024, has led advocacy group, Voice for Victims, to hold a critical meeting with the state’s new Premier, Steven Miles. Led by organizer Ben Cannon, the group has expressed deep concern over the lack of action under former Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, and is now urging Miles to enact significant legislative changes.

Fighting for Zero-Tolerance

The group is particularly advocating for a zero-tolerance policy for repeat offenders. During the meeting, which Cannon described as ‘heated’, they presented a timeline to the Premier to confirm his commitment to change. Cannon passionately criticized bureaucrats like Mike Kaiser for their resistance to a zero-tolerance approach, and urged Miles to be courageous and not be influenced by bureaucrats.

Proposing Stricter Laws

Voice for Victims is seeking tighter laws to prevent re-offending, moving away from diversion programs which they argue are no longer effective. The group’s advocacy is grounded on a comprehensive understanding of patterns of offending, reasons for increased concentration of repeat offending, and the perceived ineffectiveness of prison and detention as responses for offenders.

Recent Incidents Amplify Crisis

Recent incidents involving teenage car thieves and an armed robbery have further amplified the urgency of Queensland’s youth crime crisis. The victims of these crimes have expressed shock and concern over the age of the offenders. The Assistant Commissioner for Youth Crime has also highlighted the police force’s priority of community safety and breaking the cycle of offending through youth assistance programs.

Simultaneously, Premier Miles has faced criticism for taking a family holiday amidst the state’s recovery from floods and storms. The Premier, who was elected unopposed and sworn in on December 15 following Palaszczuk’s resignation, is now faced with the daunting task of addressing and resolving the youth crime crisis that has gripped Queensland.