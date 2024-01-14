en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Vivek Ramaswamy’s Presidential Ambitions: Betting on Trump’s Exit

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:00 pm EST
Vivek Ramaswamy’s Presidential Ambitions: Betting on Trump’s Exit

Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has made a confident assertion of his intention to become the next president of the United States. Currently campaigning for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, Ramaswamy, despite being viewed as an underdog, has been visibly active in Iowa, where the presidential caucuses that will trigger the nomination process are due to take place.

Banking on Trump’s Exit

The cornerstone of Ramaswamy’s campaign strategy is an anticipated twist in the Republican race: the withdrawal of former President Donald Trump. Ramaswamy’s bold ambition to clinch the presidency hinges on the belief that Trump’s exit from the race would significantly shift the dynamics, possibly tipping the scales in his favor.

Entrepreneur, Not Media Aspirant

Ramaswamy has categorically dismissed speculation that his presidential bid is a stepping stone to a media career, such as landing a podcast or television contract. He emphasizes that his ultimate goal is the presidency itself, not a springboard to media prominence.

Unpredictable Political Landscape

As the campaign unfolds, the political landscape is bound to undergo changes, and Ramaswamy’s prospects could shift based on the actions of other key figures within the Republican party. His support in the GOP presidential caucuses and his recent filing of an amicus brief at the Supreme Court in support of Trump’s efforts to remain on state ballots, mirror his strategic maneuvering in this high-stakes political game.

Details about Ramaswamy’s controversial policy proposals and his stance on various issues, including climate change, law enforcement, education, the economy, foreign policy, healthcare, immigration, and abortion, have been at the forefront of his campaign narrative. These topics, closely tied to the fabric of American society, could either consolidate his standing or pose challenges in his pursuit of the presidency.

0
Politics United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
2 mins ago
US Climate Envoy John Kerry to Step Down After Three-Year Tenure
John Kerry, the United States’ top climate diplomat, is set to resign from his position after a dedicated three-year tenure. Kerry, a prominent figure in the political sphere with roles as the ex-US secretary of state, Massachusetts senator, and Democratic presidential nominee, has focused on international climate policy and negotiations. His departure is expected to
US Climate Envoy John Kerry to Step Down After Three-Year Tenure
World Economic Forum 2024: Navigating Global Challenges Amidst a Shifting Landscape
9 mins ago
World Economic Forum 2024: Navigating Global Challenges Amidst a Shifting Landscape
Historic Win for Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party Unsettles Beijing
13 mins ago
Historic Win for Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party Unsettles Beijing
Transgender Woman Sues New York City for $22 Million Over Alleged Mistreatment at Rikers Island
3 mins ago
Transgender Woman Sues New York City for $22 Million Over Alleged Mistreatment at Rikers Island
Florida Officials Brave Snowstorm to Support DeSantis Ahead of Iowa Caucus
3 mins ago
Florida Officials Brave Snowstorm to Support DeSantis Ahead of Iowa Caucus
Australians Displeased with Government's Handling of Cost of Living Crisis: Poll Reveals
3 mins ago
Australians Displeased with Government's Handling of Cost of Living Crisis: Poll Reveals
Latest Headlines
World News
US Climate Envoy John Kerry to Step Down After Three-Year Tenure
2 mins
US Climate Envoy John Kerry to Step Down After Three-Year Tenure
Florida Officials Brave Snowstorm to Support DeSantis Ahead of Iowa Caucus
3 mins
Florida Officials Brave Snowstorm to Support DeSantis Ahead of Iowa Caucus
Australians Displeased with Government's Handling of Cost of Living Crisis: Poll Reveals
3 mins
Australians Displeased with Government's Handling of Cost of Living Crisis: Poll Reveals
Rookie Phenom C.J. Stroud Leads Texans to Dominant Playoff Victory
3 mins
Rookie Phenom C.J. Stroud Leads Texans to Dominant Playoff Victory
Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield Questionable for Playoff Game, Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts Cleared to Play
4 mins
Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield Questionable for Playoff Game, Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts Cleared to Play
BLV Tennis: Australia's Fastest Growing Blind Sport
6 mins
BLV Tennis: Australia's Fastest Growing Blind Sport
Florida Gators Triumph Over Arkansas Razorbacks with Decisive 90-68 Win
6 mins
Florida Gators Triumph Over Arkansas Razorbacks with Decisive 90-68 Win
World Economic Forum 2024: Navigating Global Challenges Amidst a Shifting Landscape
9 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Navigating Global Challenges Amidst a Shifting Landscape
Transforming Healthcare: The Rising Benefits of Home Hospital Care
10 mins
Transforming Healthcare: The Rising Benefits of Home Hospital Care
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app