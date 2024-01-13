en English
Politics

Vivek Ramaswamy’s Campaign Embroiled in Election Fraud Scandal

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:44 am EST
Vivek Ramaswamy's Campaign Embroiled in Election Fraud Scandal

A Republican Presidential Primary candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy, is embroiled in an election fraud scandal. His campaign’s nomination papers, submitted in Rhode Island, were found to contain an alarming number of signatures from deceased individuals, sparking a detailed investigation by local authorities. The irregularities were first reported by The Daily Beast.

Raising Alarm Bells

Miguel Nunez, the state’s deputy director of election, uncovered an “unusually high” number of invalidated signatures for Ramaswamy in Coventry Country. Similar issues were reported in two other counties, Hopkinton and Providence. The Warwick Board of Canvassers also identified several signatures of dead voters on Ramaswamy’s nomination papers. The discovery has cast a shadow over the integrity of the Ramaswamy campaign.

A Vendor at Fault?

The Ramaswamy campaign has laid the blame on an employee of Ground Game Political Solutions LLC, an outside vendor they had engaged for collecting signatures. Following the identification of the issue, the campaign announced the termination of the employee’s contract. However, the incident has raised questions about the practice of outsourcing signature collection to third-party vendors and its potential risks.

Broader Implications

This scandal has brought the issue of election integrity to the forefront, prompting critical conversations about the mechanisms and safeguards in place. The Ramaswamy campaign confirmed that the implicated vendor had operated in at least four other states, announcing plans to conduct investigations there as well. The scandal has intensified the scrutiny on the electoral process, particularly in the context of collecting signatures for nominations.

Politics United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

