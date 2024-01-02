en English
Politics

Vivek Ramaswamy Snubs CNN Debate, Citing Biased Coverage

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:15 pm EST
Vivek Ramaswamy Snubs CNN Debate, Citing Biased Coverage

Republican presidential hopeful, Vivek Ramaswamy, has intensified his growing feud with CNN, condemning the media giant for what he describes as unequal and biased treatment of his campaign. In a defiant move, Ramaswamy has announced his decision to boycott an imminent primary debate organized by CNN, opting instead to engage with a live audience in Des Moines, Iowa, alongside popular podcaster, Tim Pool.

Ramaswamy’s Critique of CNN

Ramaswamy’s dissatisfaction with CNN is not a recent development. The tech entrepreneur and political candidate have consistently voiced his displeasure with the network’s coverage of his campaign, arguing that he has been unfairly represented. His decision to withdraw from the upcoming CNN debate, which he predicts will be “the most tedious in contemporary history,” stems from a string of incidents where he believes the network has not treated him impartially. This stand-off underscores a broader tension between Ramaswamy and the media outlet, spotlighting the challenges of unbiased media coverage in political campaigns.

Turning to Alternative Platforms

In an act of protest, Ramaswamy plans to hold a live town hall event with podcaster Tim Pool on the same night as the CNN debate. This move comes as part of a growing trend among Republican candidates to bypass traditional media outlets in favor of alternative platforms, providing a more direct line of communication with potential voters. The event is also set to coincide with a town hall being hosted by former President, Donald Trump, with Fox News, further highlighting the widening rift between the candidates and mainstream media.

Impact on the Race

The move, while controversial, is unlikely to significantly impact Ramaswamy’s standing in the race, with current polls indicating just over 4% support for the candidate. Yet his decision to boycott the CNN debate and the subsequent focus on his criticisms of the media may serve to galvanize a particular segment of Republican voters who share his distrust of mainstream media. As the race progresses, it remains to be seen whether Ramaswamy’s decision to sidestep traditional media coverage will pay off or ultimately harm his campaign.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

