Vivek Ramaswamy Labels Nikki Haley a ‘Trojan Horse’ for Democrats

Republican presidential candidate and American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has openly criticized his fellow candidate Nikki Haley, labelling her a “Trojan horse” for the Democrats. In a recent episode of “Uncensored” aired on the Tucker Carlson Network, Ramaswamy accused Haley of being a puppet, existing solely to sabotage the Republican Party from within.

Haley: A Tool for Nonpartisan Puppet Masters?

Ramaswamy’s criticism stems from his belief that Haley is aligning with the interests of what he considers the real puppet masters—the nonpartisan entities who prioritize the prolongation of foreign wars and the control over the U.S. administrative state. He suggested that Haley is being strategically positioned as an alternative to Donald Trump, who still leads among Republican chairs committed to a candidate.

Haley’s Growing Influence and Inconsistency

Haley has recently surpassed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the polls and her campaign is gaining momentum with significant endorsements and successful fundraising. However, in Ramaswamy’s view, the system would not allow Trump to win, therefore positioning Haley as the chosen alternative. An additional point of discussion around Haley includes her alleged inconsistency in political stances and a peculiar anecdote from her autobiography where she changed her then-boyfriend’s name from Bill to Michael for political convenience.

Reaction to Ramaswamy’s Accusations

Reactions to these revelations have been varied, with social media users, including tech tycoon Elon Musk, highlighting Haley's tendency to flip-flop on issues.