Elections

Vivek Ramaswamy Labels Nikki Haley a ‘Trojan Horse’ for Democrats

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:56 pm EST
Vivek Ramaswamy Labels Nikki Haley a ‘Trojan Horse’ for Democrats

Republican presidential candidate and American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has openly criticized his fellow candidate Nikki Haley, labelling her a “Trojan horse” for the Democrats. In a recent episode of “Uncensored” aired on the Tucker Carlson Network, Ramaswamy accused Haley of being a puppet, existing solely to sabotage the Republican Party from within.

Haley: A Tool for Nonpartisan Puppet Masters?

Ramaswamy’s criticism stems from his belief that Haley is aligning with the interests of what he considers the real puppet masters—the nonpartisan entities who prioritize the prolongation of foreign wars and the control over the U.S. administrative state. He suggested that Haley is being strategically positioned as an alternative to Donald Trump, who still leads among Republican chairs committed to a candidate.

Haley’s Growing Influence and Inconsistency

Haley has recently surpassed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the polls and her campaign is gaining momentum with significant endorsements and successful fundraising. However, in Ramaswamy’s view, the system would not allow Trump to win, therefore positioning Haley as the chosen alternative. An additional point of discussion around Haley includes her alleged inconsistency in political stances and a peculiar anecdote from her autobiography where she changed her then-boyfriend’s name from Bill to Michael for political convenience.

Reaction to Ramaswamy’s Accusations

Reactions to these revelations have been varied, with social media users, including tech tycoon Elon Musk, highlighting Haley’s tendency to flip-flop on issues. The subsequent dialogue has encouraged readers to bookmark the site, sign up for the newsletter, and check out conservative news sources like Whatfinger News and Trending Views for further insights.

Elections Politics United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

