en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Vivek Ramaswamy: An Unconventional Contender in the 2024 Presidential Race

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:34 am EST
Vivek Ramaswamy: An Unconventional Contender in the 2024 Presidential Race

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is making waves with an unconventional campaign that advocates for the disassembly of significant portions of the federal government. This radical platform includes the proposed elimination of agencies such as the FBI, the ATF, the CDC, and the U.S. Department of Education. A recent campaign event in Ankeny, Iowa, saw Ramaswamy questioned about the CIA and allegations of pedophiles in government, where he conceded the necessity for accountability.

Alliances and Allegations

Ramaswamy’s campaign has seen him align with contentious personalities, including Candace Owens and ex-congressman Steve King. Additionally, he has hinted at a belief that the January 6 attack on the Capitol may have been orchestrated internally. Despite these controversial claims and partnerships, Ramaswamy has experienced a minor improvement in polling, growing from 5 percent to 8 percent.

A Challenger to Trump

Positioning himself as an alternative to former President Donald Trump, Ramaswamy has implied that a ‘system’ is attempting to prevent Trump from reclaiming power. This stance has led to a strained relationship with Trump supporters, with Ramaswamy even being accused of being a paid actor by an attendee at a campaign event.

Longevity and Ambition

Despite speculation about his campaign’s viability, particularly in light of rumors of his campaign staff seeking alternative employment, Ramaswamy remains steadfast. He is committed to remaining in the race, with the goal of not only winning the election, but also serving two full presidential terms. As the race heats up and the Iowa caucuses approach, the political sphere is keeping a close eye on this unconventional candidate and his radical platform.

0
Politics United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
23 seconds ago
Climate Activists Confront Trump at Iowa Rally: An Unfolding Drama
Former President Donald Trump faced an unexpected interruption during a campaign rally in Indianola, Iowa on January 14, 2024. A group of young climate activists disrupted the event by chanting ‘Trump, climate criminal’, echoing their profound disapproval of Trump’s environmental policies and his stance on climate change. Trump’s Dismissive Response to Protestors Caught amidst the
Climate Activists Confront Trump at Iowa Rally: An Unfolding Drama
Texas Primaries: New Regulations, Joint Elections, and Voter Registration
4 mins ago
Texas Primaries: New Regulations, Joint Elections, and Voter Registration
Johns Hopkins University's DEI Initiative Ignites Controversy Over Concept of 'Privilege'
5 mins ago
Johns Hopkins University's DEI Initiative Ignites Controversy Over Concept of 'Privilege'
Accountability Court Extends Fawad Chaudhry's Physical Remand in Corruption Case
2 mins ago
Accountability Court Extends Fawad Chaudhry's Physical Remand in Corruption Case
Controversial Leadership Transition Stirs Tension at Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa
4 mins ago
Controversial Leadership Transition Stirs Tension at Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa
GOP Candidate Mark Robinson's Controversial Comments on Civil Rights Movement Unearthed
4 mins ago
GOP Candidate Mark Robinson's Controversial Comments on Civil Rights Movement Unearthed
Latest Headlines
World News
Catch Live Football Action: NorthEast United vs Shillong Lajong & Barcelona vs Real Madrid
17 seconds
Catch Live Football Action: NorthEast United vs Shillong Lajong & Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Climate Activists Confront Trump at Iowa Rally: An Unfolding Drama
24 seconds
Climate Activists Confront Trump at Iowa Rally: An Unfolding Drama
TORUS Project: A Revolutionary Leap in Parkinson's Disease Clinical Trials
2 mins
TORUS Project: A Revolutionary Leap in Parkinson's Disease Clinical Trials
Accountability Court Extends Fawad Chaudhry's Physical Remand in Corruption Case
2 mins
Accountability Court Extends Fawad Chaudhry's Physical Remand in Corruption Case
Naomi Osaka's Comeback and Alex de Minaur's Advance Highlight Opening Round of Australian Open
3 mins
Naomi Osaka's Comeback and Alex de Minaur's Advance Highlight Opening Round of Australian Open
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
3 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Prenatal Weather Conditions May Influence Children's Blood Pressure, Study Suggests
3 mins
Prenatal Weather Conditions May Influence Children's Blood Pressure, Study Suggests
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Case in Delhi Ignites Medical Discussion
3 mins
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Case in Delhi Ignites Medical Discussion
Study Reveals Disparities in Air Pollution Emissions Reductions
4 mins
Study Reveals Disparities in Air Pollution Emissions Reductions
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
3 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
12 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
12 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
26 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
30 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
54 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app