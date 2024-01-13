en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Republican ‘Dark Horse’ Ramaswamy’s Audacious Platform Reshapes Presidential Race

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:03 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 3:25 pm EST
Republican ‘Dark Horse’ Ramaswamy’s Audacious Platform Reshapes Presidential Race

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, fondly known as ‘The Ram,’ is making waves with his audacious conservative platform. He is a staunch advocate of the America First agenda, and his proposed measures are nothing short of radical. His policies include militarizing the border, drastically reducing the federal bureaucracy, disbanding the FBI, withdrawing support from Ukraine, and challenging prevailing climate change narratives.

Ramaswamy’s Bold Stance

One of the most controversial aspects of Ramaswamy’s campaign is his pledge to pardon those involved in the January 6 protests, whom he believes were unjustly prosecuted. Even though he holds Donald Trump in high regard, referring to him as the greatest president of the 21st century, Ramaswamy is not hesitant to compete against him in the Republican race. This tactic is in stark contrast to other candidates like Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, and Chris Christie, whose standings have suffered due to their criticism of Trump.

Running a Rigorous Campaign

Ramaswamy’s campaign strategy centers on his vision for America. He maintains an intense campaign schedule, having visited all 99 Iowa counties and attended over 300 events. As a self-funded campaigner, Ramaswamy has spent $25 million of his own money on his campaign, freeing him from any obligations to donors. This financial independence allows him to voice his opinions candidly.

Upholding Conservative Values

Ramaswamy’s policies underscore the importance of parental rights in education, the value of the nuclear family, the role of capitalism in alleviating poverty, and the U.S. Constitution as a guarantor of freedoms. He has proposed bold executive actions, including reducing the headcount in federal agencies, deploying troops to U.S. borders, and abolishing race-based quotas in government. His campaign slogan, ‘Truth,’ encapsulates his commitment to transparency and honesty.

0
Elections Politics United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
43 mins ago
Iowa Caucuses: Republican Voters to Brave Subzero Temperatures in First Primary Event
In the heart of America, as the winter wind whistles through the cornfields and the temperature dips below zero, the political landscape is heating up. The Iowa caucuses, a pivotal event in the U.S. presidential election cycle, are set to take place on January 15. The Republican voters across the state will gather in various
Iowa Caucuses: Republican Voters to Brave Subzero Temperatures in First Primary Event
MSNBC's Sanders-Townsend Critiques Biden's 2024 Campaign Strategy
2 hours ago
MSNBC's Sanders-Townsend Critiques Biden's 2024 Campaign Strategy
US Secretary of State Blinken Congratulates Taiwan's Lai Ching-te for Election Victory
2 hours ago
US Secretary of State Blinken Congratulates Taiwan's Lai Ching-te for Election Victory
Political Turbulence in Mumbai: Will Milind Deora Switch Allegiances?
43 mins ago
Political Turbulence in Mumbai: Will Milind Deora Switch Allegiances?
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te Defies China's Warnings with Presidential Win
47 mins ago
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te Defies China's Warnings with Presidential Win
Ken Agyapong's Rally Call Stirs Up Bantama Constituency Politics
1 hour ago
Ken Agyapong's Rally Call Stirs Up Bantama Constituency Politics
Latest Headlines
World News
Zimbabwe in the Crosshairs: Legal Mechanisms as a Tool for Suppression
53 seconds
Zimbabwe in the Crosshairs: Legal Mechanisms as a Tool for Suppression
Post Office Scandal Victims: Trauma Hinders Compensation Claims
1 min
Post Office Scandal Victims: Trauma Hinders Compensation Claims
Heated Altercation at Brooklyn Rally Sparks Controversy
1 min
Heated Altercation at Brooklyn Rally Sparks Controversy
Burnley Secures Loan Signing of Chelsea's Forward David Datro Fofana
2 mins
Burnley Secures Loan Signing of Chelsea's Forward David Datro Fofana
Greg Rutherford Trades Strictly for Skates in Dancing On Ice
3 mins
Greg Rutherford Trades Strictly for Skates in Dancing On Ice
DSG Triumphs Over Sunrisers: A Display of Cricketing Prowess
3 mins
DSG Triumphs Over Sunrisers: A Display of Cricketing Prowess
Carolyn Batteas: The 75-year-old Great-Grandmother Tearing Up the Racetrack
4 mins
Carolyn Batteas: The 75-year-old Great-Grandmother Tearing Up the Racetrack
GOP Presidential Candidates Reveal Diverging Views on Cannabis Legalization
4 mins
GOP Presidential Candidates Reveal Diverging Views on Cannabis Legalization
National Police Officers Save Choking Man in Alicante Bar
4 mins
National Police Officers Save Choking Man in Alicante Bar
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
5 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app