India

Vishva Hindu Parishad Invites Congress Leaders to Ram Temple Event Amidst Political Controversy

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:53 am EST
Vishva Hindu Parishad Invites Congress Leaders to Ram Temple Event Amidst Political Controversy

In an unexpected move, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), a right-wing Hindu organization, extended an invitation to Indian National Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to attend an event related to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. This act is of particular significance as it demonstrates an attempt at inclusivity and outreach towards leaders of the major opposition party in matters of national cultural importance.

Invitation Amidst Controversy

The construction of the Ram Temple has been a contentious and emotive issue in Indian politics, with parties and groups holding divergent views. The Congress in Kerala recently accused the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) of stirring controversy over the invitation extended to several Congress members for the temple’s consecration. The CPI(M) allegedly labelled the Congress as indecisive for not disclosing whether the invited leaders would attend the ceremony.

Fostering a Collective Spirit

By inviting the Congress leaders, the VHP may be attempting to bridge the political divide and foster a collective spirit in acknowledging the temple’s significance to many Indians. The event’s details, including its specific nature and the response of the Congress leaders to the invitation, remain undisclosed. However, it’s clear that the invitation has stirred discussions and debates within the political landscape.

Concerns About Unauthorized Fundraising

Simultaneously, the VHP has raised concerns about certain individuals soliciting funds in the name of the Ayodhya Ram temple trust without approval. They have lodged a complaint with Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister and the Union home ministry, demanding immediate action. The VHP national spokesperson warned people against falling prey to those attempting to swindle them, stating that no separate committee has been granted permission to gather funds for the upcoming consecration ceremony at the Ram temple.

India Politics
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

    © 2023 BNN
