Virginia’s Political Calendar for Early 2024: A Blend of Ceremonies, Launches, and Crucial Discussions

As Virginia ushers in the New Year, a host of significant political events are on the horizon, serving as a harbinger of the political dynamics set to unfold throughout 2024. The Associated Press has meticulously reported on the upcoming events, sketching a political calendar for early January that promises a blend of ceremonial formalities, high-profile launches, and crucial discussions.

Loudoun County Swearing-In Ceremony

On Saturday, January 6, the Holiday Inn Washington-Dulles Intl Airport will host the swearing-in ceremony for the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors and School Board. The ceremony, a symbol of the continuity and commitment of public service, will be a key event in the county’s political calendar. Glen Barbour, from Loudoun County, will be the point of contact for the ceremony.

Reelection Campaign Launch of Rep. Jen Kiggans

Following the swearing-in ceremony, on Sunday, January 7, GOP Representative Jen Kiggans will be launching her reelection campaign for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District at the Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront Resort. The event will be graced by Representative Elise Stefanik, adding a dash of political star power to the campaign’s launch.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s Visit

As the week progresses, Monday, January 8, will usher in an event of national significance. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is scheduled to visit the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) in Vienna, VA. The visit will center around discussions on the U.S. beneficial ownership information registry and other salient FinCEN priorities. Media outlets interested in covering Secretary Yellen’s visit are required to RSVP for logistical details, including the exact location.

The Associated Press Virginia Daybook, a planning resource for media, underscores the need for media outlets to verify every event before coverage. The upcoming events underscore the political vitality of Virginia, a state that is often a bellwether for national trends. Whether it’s budget proposals, potential bipartisan support for mental health infrastructure improvement, proposed tax cuts, or the arena deal that may see the NBA’s Washington Wizards and the NHL’s Washington Capitals moving from D.C. to Alexandria, Virginia’s political landscape is set to be a hotbed of activity in early 2024.