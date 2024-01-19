Virginia House Bill Targets Human Trafficking Profiteers, Boosts Safe Harbor

In a decisive move against human trafficking, Virginia's legislative body has introduced House Bill 633, a significant stride in the battle against labor exploitation. This bill, if passed, would mark a turning point in the state's approach to labor trafficking, as it proposes stern penalties for those who profit from such abhorrent practices.

Under the provisions of House Bill 633, individuals found guilty of profiting from labor trafficking would face a Class 4 Felony charge. This charge escalates to a Class 3 Felony if the labor trafficking involves a minor or profits derived from a minor. The proposed legislation is a clear indication of Virginia's commitment to eradicating all forms of human trafficking and safeguarding the rights of its citizens.

Virginia's Attorney General, Jason Miyaras, shed light on the pervasive nature of human trafficking and its presence in various industries, from agriculture and domestic work to construction and manufacturing. Such industries often become the breeding ground for labor trafficking due to their high demand for cheap labor.

Safe Harbor: A Beacon of Hope for Victims

To further combat labor trafficking, Safe Harbor, a non-profit organization, has been awarded a federal grant. This grant will enable Safe Harbor to become the first human trafficking emergency shelter in Central Virginia. The shelter's primary role will be to offer a safe haven for victims, providing resources for recovery and a designated hotline for immediate assistance.

The federal grant will be largely utilized to fund staff salaries and a dedicated residential program for labor trafficking victims. Recognizing the deep-seated mental health challenges that these victims often grapple with, Safe Harbor's expanded services will include therapy and medical appointments to address issues like PTSD, panic attacks, and depression.