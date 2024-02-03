Virginia Advances Bill to Enhance 'Revenge Porn' Law Protections

A bill to enhance Virginia's 'revenge porn' law is making headway through the state legislature. The proposed legislation, House Bill 926, introduced by Delegate Irene Shin, seeks to widen the time frame for victims to press charges and expand the parameters of what is considered offensive content. The bill represents a crucial step in addressing gender-based and sexual violence, a concern that strikes a chord in the heart of the community.

At present, Virginia law classifies the distribution of non-consensual pornographic content as a Class 1 misdemeanor. The proposed amendment, however, moves to extend the statute of limitations, commencing from the moment the victim becomes aware of the offense. The bill preserves the misdemeanor classification to ensure a seamless integration with existing legislation.

Progression Through the Legislature

The House panel has given its nod to the bill, propelling it towards the next stage of review by the House Courts of Justice Committee. The progression of the bill not only reflects the legislative recognition of the severe impact of revenge porn on victims but also underscores the state's commitment to legal reform.

Susanna Gibson, a victim of non-consensual dissemination of her explicit content, has voiced her support for the bill. Gibson was subjected to intense online harassment and various forms of intimidation following the distribution of her images without her consent. Driven by her experiences and the larger issue of revenge porn, which predominantly affects women, Gibson is in the process of creating MyOwn PAC. This political action committee seeks to aid candidates advocating for robust revenge porn legislation and provide assistance to those at risk of falling prey to such crimes.