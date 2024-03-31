Virginia Nonprofit's Board Members Resign Over Inmate Video Call Charges, Spark Legislative Action

Two board members of the Virginia nonprofit Assisting Families of Inmates, Chuck Meire and Shawn Weneta, resigned over concerns regarding the impact of video call charges on families of inmates. They believed that the nonprofit shouldn't be collecting money from incarcerated individuals and their families for video calls, leading them to lobby for a bill that would require video call fees to be set at the lowest available rates. The nonprofit's executive director, Fran Bolin, defended the organization's practices, stating that they also cover the cost of video calls for families in need.

Advertisment

Resignation and Legislation

After joining the board of directors at Assisting Families of Inmates in 2021, Chuck Meire, a Harvard graduate student, and Shawn Weneta, a recently pardoned felon, quickly voiced concerns about the organization's practice of charging for video calls. Their advocacy for a more equitable approach led to their resignation and the drafting of a bill aimed at reducing the financial burden on inmates' families. This legislative effort seeks to ensure that video calls, a vital link to the outside world for prisoners, are made more accessible and affordable.

Nonprofit's Defense and Mission

Advertisment

Fran Bolin, who has served as the executive director since 2001, argues that the charges for video calls are necessary to support the nonprofit's broader mission. Bolin emphasizes that the organization covers the costs for those who cannot afford them and that the revenue generated helps fund various supportive services. However, critics, including Meire and Weneta, argue that leveraging fees from already marginalized communities contradicts the nonprofit's altruistic goals.

Impact and Future Prospects

The controversy over video call charges has sparked a broader discussion about the ethics of monetizing services provided to the incarcerated and their families. With the bill awaiting the governor's signature, there is potential for significant change in how such services are priced. This case highlights the ongoing challenges in balancing the financial sustainability of support programs with the need to ensure equitable access to essential communication tools for inmates and their loved ones.