In a stunning turn of events, the Virginia GOP found itself in hot water after a controversial social media post targeting Democratic state House Speaker Don Scott Jr. The post, which has since been deleted, criticized Scott's past conviction of selling drugs to college students over two decades ago. The message suggested that Scott's current legislative focus on cutting breaks for drug dealers is motivated by his past.

The post on X, a social media platform formerly known as Twitter, was published on Thursday by the Virginia GOP account. It read: "Is it any surprise that @DonScott757 spent 8 years in federal prison for peddling drugs to college kids, and now he's obsessed with legislation to cut breaks for drug dealers? Anything for your buddies, right?"

Scott's Reaction and Republican Apologies

Scott was taken aback by the post, expressing anger when questioned by reporters. He accused Republicans of saying one thing in person and then making disparaging remarks behind his back. "What's really sad about it is, if I am what they say I am, how the hell do they keep losing to me?" he added.

Scott's conviction occurred around the time he finished law school in Louisiana. He served eight years in federal prison for carrying drug-related money across state lines. After his release, then-Republican Gov. Robert McDonnell restored his Virginia voting rights. Scott eventually got his law license, was elected to office, and rose through the ranks to become Virginia's first black House speaker.

Democratic state Sen. Louise Lucas reposted the Virginia GOP screenshot, stating: "Everyone knows the state party is always controlled by the governor of their party. We will hold him accountable for every bit of trash like this we read."

Governor Youngkin and Party Chairman Anderson Condemn the Post

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) took to X to condemn the Republican staffer who posted the message. "This comment is unforgivable," he wrote. "Today, I've personally expressed to Speaker Scott my deep respect for him and his life journey, this kind of personal attack has no place in Virginia or anywhere."

The post by the GOP staffer comes at a time when Youngkin is courting Democrats and needs their help to get his ambitious northern Virginia sports arena plan over the finish line.

Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Rich Anderson noted that he did not approve of the social media post and removed the staffer responsible for it. "Today, I learned of a very personal attack on @DonScott757 that does not reflect my values or that of our party," he wrote. "I had neither seen nor approved the tweet -- but the buck stops with me. I directed its immediate removal and will be making personnel changes effective today."

The Aftermath and Lessons Learned

The Virginia GOP's social media post attacking Don Scott Jr. serves as a reminder of the power of words and the importance of responsible communication. Top GOP leaders in Virginia have shut down the post, issued apologies, and taken action by firing the staffer involved.

As we move forward, it is essential for political leaders and their representatives to engage in respectful and constructive dialogue, focusing on policies and ideas rather than personal attacks. In this way, we can foster a healthier political climate and work towards the betterment of our society.