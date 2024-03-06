Virginia General Assembly Passes Key Consumer Protection Bills, Targets Hidden Fees

During the latest session, the Virginia General Assembly tackled a range of consumer protection bills with varying degrees of success. Measures to ban high-interest cash advances, unexpected claims on home sale proceeds, and the misuse of children's data gained approval. However, the fight against undisclosed "junk fees" remains unresolved as the session nears its end.

Consumer Advocacy Victories

Legislation that sailed through included bills aimed at protecting consumers from predatory financial practices and privacy invasions. For instance, House Bill 648, championed by Del. Carrie Coyner, sought to eliminate high-interest inheritance advance loans masquerading as non-loans. Similarly, House Bill 744 aimed to curb automatically renewing service agreements without clear consent from consumers, and House Bill 1243 addressed unexpected claims on home sale proceeds, protecting homeowners from outdated agreements. These initiatives reflect a growing legislative focus on safeguarding consumer rights from various angles.

Despite the progress in certain areas, the Assembly's efforts to address so-called "junk fees" have hit a snag. The House Labor and Commerce Committee delayed action on House Bill 1280, which would have mandated clearer disclosure of hidden charges, pushing it to next year's agenda. The divergence in approaches between the House and Senate, particularly regarding the transparency of service and facility fees, underscores the complexity of reaching consensus on consumer protection legislation. This impasse highlights the ongoing challenge of balancing business interests with consumer rights.