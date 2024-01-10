Virginia General Assembly Kicks Off 2024 Session with Democratic Control

January 10, 2024, marked the commencement of the Virginia General Assembly’s session, with the Democrats maintaining control over both chambers. The political landscape has undergone significant changes following the recent elections, ending two years of a politically divided government. The Democratic majority has set its sights on several key issues, including gun legislation, gambling, abortion, and public safety.

A Democratic Majority: Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the Democratic majority in both chambers, the path to legislation is not without hurdles. Governor Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, holds the veto power, necessitating collaboration for passing most legislative priorities. However, Democrats also hold some legislative independence in certain domains, granting them the ability to push through some of their agenda.

Historic Leadership and Diversity

Don Scott, who made history as the first Black person to become Speaker of the House, leads the new and diverse set of leaders. The assembly also sees a record number of female legislators at 34.3%, reflecting the growing diversity in the Capitol. This session is also significant as it marks the midpoint of Governor Youngkin’s term. The Governor, who abstained from a presidential bid, is focusing on his policy roadmap, which includes a proposed budget with tax adjustments.

Ambitious Projects and Legislative Priorities

Youngkin has also proposed an ambitious project – relocating the Washington Wizards and Capitals to Alexandria. This project, which involves substantial bond financing, is set to be a topic of discussion during the session. The assembly will also address various bills related to mental health care, social media regulations, and mandates for electric vehicles. Other anticipated topics include gun control, gay marriage, marijuana retail, and constitutional amendments for abortion rights and restoration of voting rights.

The Virginia General Assembly’s session is anticipated to wrap up in early March, leaving the lawmakers with a challenging but promising agenda to tackle in the coming weeks.