Virginia Assembly Addresses Fiscal Responsibility, Medical Malpractice, and Local Governance

Amidst the political whirlwind of the Virginia General Assembly, two critical bills have recently taken center stage, sparking intense debate and emotion. The first bill, concerning meal taxes, met fierce opposition, while the second bill, focusing on game officials, found itself in uncertain waters.

In a dramatic turn of events, the House of Delegates Counties, Cities and Towns Committee resuscitated a bill that had previously been declared dead. This bill grants permission for a state-designated official to step in and manage the financial affairs of local governments teetering on the brink of financial ruin.

The bill's revival comes in the wake of Hopewell's financial crisis, a situation that has underscored the urgent need for such legislation. If passed, the bill would empower the state to intervene in local fiscal matters, potentially averting future crises and safeguarding the financial wellbeing of Virginia's communities.

Medical Malpractice Cap Under Scrutiny

Meanwhile, the Senate Finance Committee dealt a crushing blow to a bill seeking to create an exemption to the cap on medical malpractice awards for cases involving children under 10. The current cap, set at $2.6 million by state law, has long been a point of contention, with critics arguing that it unfairly protects insurers at the expense of doctors, hospitals, and, most importantly, the victims of medical malpractice.

The bill's sponsor, state Sen. Bill Stanley, has been a vocal advocate for this change, driven by the heartbreaking case of 2-year-old Artemis McRae. Tragically, Artemis suffered massive organ and brain damage after being administered a lethal dose of painkiller, ultimately leading to her death. Despite the setback, Sen. Stanley remains committed to fighting for justice and fairness in medical malpractice cases involving young children.